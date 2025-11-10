Arizona State Increases Pursuit of Bishop Gorman Prospects
While Arizona State was on a bye in Week 11, head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't let that stop him and his staff from finding ways to be productive and improve the team.
The Sun Devils were active on the recruiting trail over the weekend, extending offers to numerous prospects. While they targeted players from multiple schools, Dillingham's focus appeared to be on Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they offered three different recruits.
Which Bishop Gorman Prospects Did Arizona State Offer?
Over the weekend, Arizona State extended offers to three Bishop Gorman recruits: Tayaun Lawrence, a 2028 four-star defensive lineman prospect; Zyren Menor, a 2028 wide receiver prospect; and Jason Lawrence, a 2029 offensive lineman prospect. Here's a look at each player and where the Sun Devils currently stand in their recruitment.
Where Does ASU Stand in Tayaun Lawrence's Recruitment?
Lawrence is far and away the best Bishop Gorman prospect that Arizona State offered over the weekend. He's one of the top players in the 2028 class, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 81 overall prospect in the country, the No. 8 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 recruit from Nevada.
The 6'3", 280-pound defensive lineman holds a total of eight Division I offers with programs like Ohio State, Arizona, and Alabama, all interested in him. The Sun Devils' offer comes relatively early in Lawrence's process, giving Arizona State a head start before his recruitment really takes off.
Where Does ASU Stand in Zyren Menor's Recruitment?
Menor doesn't hold a star rating on any recruiting site yet. However, he's a talented prospect who has garnered interest from some of the nation's top programs throughout his sophomore season at Bishop Gorman.
Arizona State is only the third program to offer the 6'0", 180-pound wide receiver, joining Colorado State and Miami. As he continues to develop as a player, he will likely attract more interest across the country, so the Sun Devils' early offer should ultimately benefit the program in the long run.
Where Does ASU Stand in Jason Lawrence's Recruitment?
Lawrence may only be in his freshman year at Bishop Gorman, but he's already established himself as one of the most exciting recruits in the 2029 class. He, like Menor, doesn't have a star rating on any recruiting site yet, but that should change in the near future.
Arizona State was the fifth program to offer Lawerence, joining Texas Tech, Penn State, Maryland, and Hawaii. There's still a long way to go until the 6'6" 310-pound tackle prospect makes a decision, but the Sun Devils have already established themselves as a contender to land him early in his process.
