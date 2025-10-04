Why Jordyn Tyson Deserves Serious Heisman Trophy Consideration
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devil football team took some time to get into stride in-season, but they are now 4-1 heading into the bulk of the second slate of Big 12 games.
One of the driving forces behind the resilient start to the season has been the talent at the top of the roster.
Sam Leavitt has bounced back from a game full of struggles in week two, while defensive stars such as C.J. Fite, Keyshaun Elliott, and Keith Abney II have pulled their weight in key moments of games - particularly in the Sun Devils' 2-0 start in conference play.
Jordyn Tyson has been the best player on a team full of stars early on in the season - Arizona State on SI explores why the junior should be in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Stats
Tyson is tied for first in the nation in receiving touchdowns with seven after five games - he is currently on pace for 16 in 12 games.
The junior is also just short of averaging 100 yards per game - while also being on pace for over 80 receptions.
In a year with lots of uncertainty surrounding the true Heisman contenders, a wide receiver such as Tyson or Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith to climb into the conversation.
Versatility
Tyson's versatility is something that serves him well in the race for major awards as well, as he truly has the ability to win reps in different coverages, at different levels of the field, and runs routes as proficiently as anyone in college football.
Tyson's run blocking is also another wrinkle that doesn't show up on the stat sheet that has the potential to garner attention.
Impact
The junior's impact is as strong as anyone else at the wide receiver position.
Tyson's scores have come in opportune times - particularly the touchdown that tied the game with Texas Christian in crunch time of the fourth quarter.
Tyson's well-rounded route running, improved hands, and third-level breaking athleticism have made him an even more impactful receiver compared to last season.
Now, the Arizona State offense relies on Tyson to operate, and the trust exhibited by OC Marcus Arroyo is paying off in major ways - as receivers outside of the Texas native have begun contributing on a more regular basis.
The next opportunity to see Tyson in action is on October 11 against the Utah Utes in a road game.
