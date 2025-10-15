Arizona State Adjusts After Ben Coleman’s Season-Ending Injury
The veteran leader’s absence tests the Sun Devils’ depth ahead of their biggest game of the season.
The Arizona State Sun Devils were hit with tough news Monday when head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that starting left guard Ben Coleman will miss the rest of the season. The announcement comes just days after ASU’s 42–10 loss to Utah and just before a crucial matchup with No. 7 Texas Tech.
Ben Coleman’s injury isn’t just another setback. It’s a significant setback to both the team’s performance and its leadership. A senior who started the year at center before returning to his natural left guard position, Coleman has been one of the most reliable and respected voices in the locker room.
Dillingham called the injury “unfortunate,” noting that Coleman has been a stabilizing force on a unit that has battled constant change.
“He’s embraced the Valley, embraced Tempe, and been everything you want in a Sun Devil,” Dillingham said.
A Leader On and Off the Field
Coleman transferred to Arizona State from California in 2023 and quickly became a cornerstone of the offensive line. Teammates describe him as a leader who brought toughness and accountability to every practice.
His injury, suffered in ASU’s sixth game of the season, ends any chance of a medical redshirt. That means his Sun Devil career is over, though Dillingham believes Coleman has a bright future, whether in the NFL or in coaching.
Filling the Gap
In Coleman’s absence, Jimelo Obigbo will slide into the starting left guard spot, while Wade Helton continues at center. The two have shown promise, but they’ll be tested immediately against Texas Tech’s dominant defensive front, one of the most physical units in the Big 12.
Coleman’s loss also forces ASU to adjust its communication and blocking schemes. His experience and ability to read defenses made him the line’s anchor. Without him, the Sun Devils will need others to step into leadership roles quickly.
Moving Forward
As Dillingham said, football moves fast. The Sun Devils are determined to overcome this setback and continue their pursuit of victory.
For Arizona State, the focus now is on sticking together and stepping up for a teammate who gave everything to the program.
Protecting their quarterback, especially if Sam Leavitt returns from injury this week, will be a top priority. The team is united in their support for Coleman and their determination to succeed in his absence.
Coleman’s presence will definitely be missed in Tempe, but the attitude and toughness he brought every day will stay with the team. If the Sun Devils can carry that same energy and fight into the rest of the season, they’ll give themselves a real chance to turn things around. They're not giving up, and neither should you.
