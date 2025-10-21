Arizona State Commits Speak on Sun Devils' Win Over Texas Tech
While Arizona State is still looking to add commits to its 2026 recruiting class, they also have to worry about keeping their current committed players as the cycle winds down and flip season begins.
The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham hosted a couple of their 2026 commits on visits for their game against Texas Tech last Saturday, and following ASU's upset victory over the Red Raiders, both recruits appear to be locked in to the program.
Arizona State Commits Speak on Gameday Visit
The Sun Devils have two tight ends committed in their 2026 class: Hayden Vercher and Landen Miree. Both were in attendance for the Sun Devils game against Texas Tech on October 18.
Vercher has been committed to the Sun Devils since February and is from Thousand Oaks High School in Thousand Oaks, California. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit, the No. 387 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 22 tight end prospect.
Following his trip to Tempe and Arizona State's victory, Vercher spoke with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, explaining that the visit confirmed everything he thought about the Sun Devils' football program and Dillingham.
- “I had a great time at the game, it just confirmed everything I already knew about ASU and the culture coach Dillingham has created there,” Vercher told Wiltfong.
He went on to say that he's excited to get on campus and play for Dillingham and Arizona State's tight end coach, Jason Mohns.
- "I’m just pumped to get there and play for coach Dillingham and coach Mohns and just contribute to the team and just play to win," Vercher told Wiltfong.
Miree, who Rivals ranks as a three-star recruit, the No. 658 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 39 tight end prospect, also spoke to Wiltfong about his trip to Tempe for the Texas Tech game.
Miree explained that every time he visits Arizona State, the staff feels like family, and he confirmed that he's fully locked in to his commitment with the Sun Devils.
- "It’s still like family every time I go. My parents also came. They love it there also," Miree told Wiltfong. "The excitement for his players is what I love. I’m 100 percent locked in. The plan hasn’t changed from when I committed and the wins just make it even sweeter. Everyone at the game knew who I was also. It’s just a place I want to be.”
As important as getting talent is, keeping the talent you have in today's day and ageof college football is just as vital. Following the Texas Tech game, it appears that both Miree and Vercher are completely committed to the program, which is a significant win for Dillingham and his staff.
As the 2026 cycle winds down, Dillingham will have to continue working at retaining the commits that he already has while looking to add even more prospects to an already stacked class.
