Arizona State at a Crossroads After Utah Blowout
The Arizona State Sun Devils find themselves at a crucial turning point in their season following a 42–10 loss to Utah on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The final score told the story of a game that quickly slipped away from ASU, one where nearly everything that could go wrong did.
Despite holding the edge in time of possession and earning favorable field position early, the Sun Devils struggled to find their footing. Utah dominated the line of scrimmage, running the ball and controlling the pace of the game.
Quarterback Jeff Sims subbed for Sam Leavitt. Sims struggled to establish rhythm, and Arizona State’s rushing attack, which has usually been a strength, posted its worst performance of the season.
Injuries Pile Up as Sun Devils Struggle for Stability
The loss was bad enough, but the injuries made it worse. Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt missed the game with a foot injury, and his availability for next week’s matchup against Texas Tech remains uncertain.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham described Leavitt’s recovery as a “week-to-week” process, offering optimism for ASU fans but little clarity.
Meanwhile, key starters Ben Coleman, Miles “Ghost” Rowser, and Adrian “Boogie” Wilson also went down against Utah, adding to an already lengthy injury list.
Coleman’s absence is especially damaging because the veteran left guard is the emotional leader of the offensive line, and losing him ahead of a matchup with one of the nation’s best defensive fronts is a significant setback.
The defensive backfield isn’t faring much better. With Rowser, Wilson, and Xavion Alfred all sidelined, ASU’s depth at safety has been stretched thin. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward may be forced to shuffle personnel, possibly moving corners into new roles to cover the gaps.
Must-Win Stretch Ahead for Big 12 Hopes
Dillingham isn’t ready to throw in the towel. The second-year head coach has faced adversity before and built a reputation for keeping his teams focused and competitive. But if Arizona State wants to stay in the Big 12 title race, there’s little margin for error.
The Sun Devils likely need to win out, starting with a showdown against the Texas Tech team that just throttled Kansas.
To do that, ASU must rediscover its offensive balance. The ground game, led by Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh, needs to carry the load while the team gets healthier.
Winning the turnover battle, controlling field position, and maximizing coaching advantages will all be critical against Texas Tech’s talent-heavy roster.
Even with the odds stacked against them, the Sun Devils aren’t finished. A Big 12 Championship appearance may be slipping away, but an eight- or nine-win season and a strong bowl game remain within reach.
As Dillingham said earlier this week, Arizona State’s season is “at a crossroads.” What happens next, starting Saturday in Tempe, will determine whether the Sun Devils fade from contention or fight their way back into the Big 12 conversation.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how if James Franklin could make an impact for the Sun Devils. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Coaching staff story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.