Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the 49ers Revealed

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in The Golden City next season.

Tanner Cappellini

Feb 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A football with a San Francisco 49ers logo at the NFL Experience at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Over the past couple of seasons, the San Fransico 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL. They have made the Super Bowl twice, in 2019 and 2023 and have had multiple double digit win seasons. However as time goes on, players move on, so, who are some Sun Devils that could be a great fit for the 49ers to help this team remain one of the NFL's best teams.

Defense

Front 7

The main weakness and question mark for the 49ers is the front 7. Starting off with the linebackers, 49ers superstar Fred Warner is out for the rest of the season. Warner sustained a pretty devasting injury, so it will be intersting to see if he can get back to playing full strength.

Even if Warner returns to his superstar form after injury, the 49ers could still use another linebacker as the lost Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos this past offseason.

San Francisco 49ers Middle Linebacker Fred Warner
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Enter Keyshaun Elliott, who would be a really great pickup for the 49ers. Elliott is an instinctual player who is great in coverage and is a very well rounded athelete overall. Elliott and Warner would be an excellent coverage duo, plus learning from Warner could help improve Elliott's game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after tackle against TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Going to the edge rusher position, Clayton Smith would be player who could slide into the 49ers great edge rush rotation. Now, the 49ers do also have great edge rushers with the likes of superstar Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams. However, Smith could be a very nice rotinal piece.

San Francisco 49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Former New York Jets Head Coach and current San Francisco Defensive Coorindator, Robert Saleh does like to rush oppoisng quarterbacks with mutliple pass rushers. Clayton Smith has excellent athleticism, so he is a player that could come in on criticial downs to help make the QB uncomfortable.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Secondary

Transitiong to the secondary, the 49ers could use another cornerback. When the team picks, there is a high chance that Keith Abney II is off the board and drafted by another team. So, if Abney II is not there, Javan Robinson could still be a very nice choice for the 49ers.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Javan Robinson
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) and defensive back Javan Robinson (12) react after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Robinson has had an up and down season, but when is good, he is very good. He has great instincts for the ball and under the coaching of Saleh, he could have a lot of potential in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh
August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Offense

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best head coaches in the league with getting an offense going, plus a pretty solid roster, the 49ers do not have a ton of needs offensively.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Guard Kyle Scott is a player that would be great fit for Shanahan's offensive system, as he is great run blocking, which is an aspect that Shanahan prioritizes in his offenses.

Besides Scott, this 49ers team is set. Wrapping up, the 49ers have the coaching staff to continue being one of the better franchises in the league and there are some Sun Devils who could help them continue to be great.

The 49ers Stadium
April 19, 2012; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbuagh speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new 49ers stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

