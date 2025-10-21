Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the 49ers Revealed
Over the past couple of seasons, the San Fransico 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL. They have made the Super Bowl twice, in 2019 and 2023 and have had multiple double digit win seasons. However as time goes on, players move on, so, who are some Sun Devils that could be a great fit for the 49ers to help this team remain one of the NFL's best teams.
Defense
Front 7
The main weakness and question mark for the 49ers is the front 7. Starting off with the linebackers, 49ers superstar Fred Warner is out for the rest of the season. Warner sustained a pretty devasting injury, so it will be intersting to see if he can get back to playing full strength.
Even if Warner returns to his superstar form after injury, the 49ers could still use another linebacker as the lost Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos this past offseason.
Enter Keyshaun Elliott, who would be a really great pickup for the 49ers. Elliott is an instinctual player who is great in coverage and is a very well rounded athelete overall. Elliott and Warner would be an excellent coverage duo, plus learning from Warner could help improve Elliott's game.
Going to the edge rusher position, Clayton Smith would be player who could slide into the 49ers great edge rush rotation. Now, the 49ers do also have great edge rushers with the likes of superstar Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams. However, Smith could be a very nice rotinal piece.
Former New York Jets Head Coach and current San Francisco Defensive Coorindator, Robert Saleh does like to rush oppoisng quarterbacks with mutliple pass rushers. Clayton Smith has excellent athleticism, so he is a player that could come in on criticial downs to help make the QB uncomfortable.
Secondary
Transitiong to the secondary, the 49ers could use another cornerback. When the team picks, there is a high chance that Keith Abney II is off the board and drafted by another team. So, if Abney II is not there, Javan Robinson could still be a very nice choice for the 49ers.
Robinson has had an up and down season, but when is good, he is very good. He has great instincts for the ball and under the coaching of Saleh, he could have a lot of potential in the NFL.
Offense
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best head coaches in the league with getting an offense going, plus a pretty solid roster, the 49ers do not have a ton of needs offensively.
Offensive Line
Guard Kyle Scott is a player that would be great fit for Shanahan's offensive system, as he is great run blocking, which is an aspect that Shanahan prioritizes in his offenses.
Besides Scott, this 49ers team is set. Wrapping up, the 49ers have the coaching staff to continue being one of the better franchises in the league and there are some Sun Devils who could help them continue to be great.
