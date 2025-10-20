Three Defensive Standouts From ASU's Win Over Texas Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play following another down-to-the-wire victory over what was a top 10 team in the country in Texas Tech on Saturday.
The team went into the game short-handed once again - particularly on defense - but DC Brian Ward drew up an incredible plan of attack, while the personnel in play executed the plan as well as one could have hoped.
Although players such as Montana Warren (two pass breakups) and Martell Hughes (secured an interception) should be given flowers for their contributions, three players stood above the rest on Saturday afternoon.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott was the "field general" that the Sun Devil defense desperately needed against a Texas Tech offense that was on the doorstep of averaging 50 points per contest before the week eight matchup.
The senior linebacker didn't generate any turnovers, tackles for loss, or sacks, but he was a steadying force in the middle of the field, securing 10 total tackles and providing key run support, all while being steady in coverage.
Elliott should be playing on Sundays this time next year.
Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
"Boogie" has become a fixture in the Arizona State defense in recent weeks, coinciding with the absence of star safety Xavion Alford.
Wilson hasn't disappointed after transferring to Tempe from Washington State - making plays in virtually every manner he possibly can in the secondary.
His impact was in the form of three pass deflections and a key tackle of Texas Tech QB Will Hammond - head coach Kenny Dillingham even went as far as to say that Wilson's best showing came in the game against the best offense they have faced in his post-game press conference.
- "Yeah, I mean, he's been awesome. He's a ball of energy, ball of joy. So he played, I think his best game today. I'd have to watch the tape, but I don't think he missed many tackles. Is where he's supposed to be. He was a guy who, you know, hit over 90, and we always try to hit 90 on the miles per hour of your max. And he hit over 90 for the first time in a practice in a while, and it translated to a game."
Javan Robinson
Keith Abney II and Montana Warren will likely receive the lion's share of credit for their showings at different cornerback spots in the win - Abney for his pair of pass breakups along with six tackles, Warren for the pass breakup that resulted in the interception by Hughes.
Robinson had a sneaky great game in his own right - a performance that is worthy of notoriety.
The second-year member of the program had one of the key pass breakups of the game, in which he prevented a Texas Tech touchdown in a drive that ended in a turnover on downs to begin the fourth quarter, as well as a key tackle of Hammond in the backfield.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!