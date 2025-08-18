Is Krew Jones a Top Target for Arizona State?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land the best of the best regardless of the classification, state, prospect, or high school. There are many different names to know in a plethora of classes, because the Arizona State Sun Devils have many different recruits they are targeting, and many of these guys they have a great relationship with.
The Sun Devils have put a lot of focus into the 2026 recruiting class, but because they have landed many of their top targets that will be joining their class, they have been able to put their focus into the 2027 class.
They have been targeting one of the better linebackers in the class, as they have been after Krew Jones from the state of Utah. The Ridgeline star is content with his Arizona State Sun Devils offer and relationship, as he is also looking to get back to campus sooner rather than later.
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in the past to detail all of this.
Recapping Jones' Conversation With Arizona State Sun Devils On SI
"To be offered by Arizona State is a huge blessing. Another chance to go play college ball and be developed at a high level."
He then detailed the relationship he is looking to continue building.
"I’m excited to build a relationship with Coach Reynolds. He is an aggressive-minded coach who knows how to get results. Seems like he has a ton of energy and definitely someone I would like to learn from."
He then detailed how he wants to get back to campus.
"I’ve been out there a couple times both for camps. I don’t have anything set up to go back but I would definitely love to get back and learn some more about ASU ball."
He detailed where the Arizona State Sun Devils stand to end it off.
"The Sun Devils are currently on the top end of my list. They are on the rise when it comes to winning and competing with other schools. On the defensive side of the ball they are explosive. Watching film with their staff, it was easy to see myself producing in their system."
Is Krew Jones a Top Target for Arizona State?
It is absolutely safe to say that the talented prospect is a top target for the Arizona State Sun Devils and he will be one of the names they will be targeting for a really long time. People are unsure at this time when a commitment is coming, but when it does the Sun Devils will be in the running.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.