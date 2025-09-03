Key Moments From Kyson Brown's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Kyson Brown has become a key fixture in the Arizona State offense over the course of the offseason - and made the most of earning the de facto starting role in week one.
Brown totaled 145 yards between the ground and air in the victory over Northern Arizona, which led the team. He is seeking to use the debut performance to further break out as one of the most dynamic running backs in the entire Big 12.
Brown spent approximately 10 minutes with the media at the conclusion of practice on Tuesday and was faced with many fascinating topics to discuss.
Brown's Trip Home
Brown was born and raised in Tupelo, Mississippi - the home of the famed Elvis Presley - and about an hour away from Mississippi State's campus.
The junior discussed growing up in Tupelo - including going to Mississippi State football games with family - and the fact that the Bulldog program didn't offer him a scholarship as part of the class of 2023.
There will be 50 or more members of Brown's family in attendance for the game, which should add fuel to the Texas high school football prodigy having another great performance.
Sun Devils Have Work to Do
Brown was fully aware that the team put up a decent showing on Saturday, but the running back realizes that they can be so much more.
"I think we got the job done, but I definitely think we were a little sloppy. I think we did some good things, but I think we didn't get to truly sell what our ceiling was and what we were truly capable of, and I think this week is going to be an opportunity to show that."
The statement from Brown is incredibly valid - the Sun Devils showed multiple positives in the opening contest, but absolutely should have played a more complete 60 minutes.
The starting running back was a huge factor in the offense getting in a groove early, and continued to contribute throughout the game.
On Dynamic With Raleek Brown
K. Brown is the official co-starting RB with USC transfer R. Brown, but is, for all intents and purposes, the lead back of the offense.
The dynamic duo complements each other quite well - Kyson is a balanced runner with a second gear of burst, while Raleek is a dual-threat back that can return kicks and run with a surprising amount of power.
Kyson said as much on Tuesday when asked about the dynamic the pair has with each other - especially with the first game in mind.
"I think we did some good things. I think we were supposed to make some plays, and that was just a little taste... I think we got one of the best backfields - if not the best backfield in the country, and I think we're going to be able to show that. We got a lot of guys that are able to do a lot of things..."
Army transfer Kanye Udoh isn't even being accounted into the equation here - Coach Dillingham praised the junior during his press conference on Monday and seemingly confirmed that Udoh will see more action over the course of the season. Udoh's recent impressive showings in practice also demonstrate that he has grown ever comfortable with the new offense that he is learning.
Brown's next opportunity to impress as the Sun Devils' starting back after Mississippi State is a return trip to Tempe to face Texas State. The Sun Devils begin conference play on the road against Baylor on September 20
