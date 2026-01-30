Explaining Why Arizona State Played in Four of Best Games of 2025 Season

TEMPE -- The bulk of focus for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program is clearly going towards the 2026 season - even beyond that, as the Sun Devils continue the pursuit of becoming a power in the newly shaped Big 12.

There's still room to reflect on the 2025 season despite most moving on - as there are lessons to be learned from the 8-5 campaign, including game management, exhibiting grit through challenges, and reliving the adrenaline rush that comes with playing a classic game.

ESPN's Bill Connelly featured the Sun Devils four times on his top 100 games of the 2025 season ranking, which reinforces Dillingham's ability to get the most out of his team despite the challenges that were faced in that timeframe.

89. 26-22 Win vs. #7 Texas Tech

"Trying to remain unbeaten without starting quarterback Behren Morton, Texas Tech nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback. Trailing 19-7 with less than four minutes left, backup QB Will Hammond ran for a short touchdown, then threw a TD pass to Reggie Virgil after a big Coy Eakin punt return. But the Red Raiders scored too quickly. Sam Leavitt led a 10-play drive in just 86 seconds, and Raleek Brown plunged into the end zone with 34 seconds left. Hammond drove Tech to the ASU 28 but couldn't connect with Virgil on the final play. It was Tech's lone blemish until the College Football Playoff."

There were so many "classic" aspects of this game - understanably so, since the two programs are now in possession of the last two conference titles.

This game was undebatably one of the best games that DC Brian Ward has called since taking over the post ahead of the 2023 season. This game served as the biggest struggle for the Red Raiders all season before the Orange Bowl defeat at the hands of Oregon.

This contest also served as a "parting gift" of sorts from Leavitt - who threw for over 300 yards and orchestrated the game-winning drive despite being at far less than 100% from a health standpoint. The two programs are set to square off for a third time in as many seasons in 2026 - this time in Lubbock, with both teams looking considerably different compared to 2025 as well.

88. 27-24 Win vs. #24 TCU

"ASU got hit hard by key injuries and couldn't defend its Big 12 title, but the Sun Devils still found some early-season magic. In this one, they spotted TCU a 17-0 lead but clawed back with two Leavitt-to-Jordyn Tyson touchdown passes and a rushing score from Leavitt. Tyson's second TD made it 24-24 with 1:50 left, and after Prince Dorbah forced and recovered a Josh Hoover fumble, Jesus Gomez won the game with a 23-yard field goal."

This contest came just six days after an emotional road victory over Baylor to open up Big 12 play.

The Sun Devils went down 17-0 in a game that took place just hours after a historic storm hit Tempe - it simply didn't appear to be the Sun Devils' day.

In came Tyson, who essentially took over yet another game. Dorbah sealed the "classic" status of this game with a season-defining performance that allowed the Sun Devils to improve to 2-0 in conference play in regulation.

15. 42-39 Loss vs. Duke (Sun Bowl)

This was certainly one of the more entertaining games of bowl season, as both teams combined for north of 1,000 yards - with Jeff Sims and Duke QB Darian Mensah both showcasing NFL-level talent in the process.

It appeared as if Arizona State would prevail over the ACC champs late in the game, but a late Jason Brown Jr. fumble gifted Duke a short field - in which the Blue Devils took advantage of to retake a lead that they didn't cede in the final minutes of the contest.

8. Mississippi State 24, No. 12 Arizona State 20 (Sept. 6)

"They would win only one game after September, but Jeff Lebby's MSU Bulldogs were far more competitive in 2025, and they landed one of the biggest haymakers of the season in Week 2. They burst out to a 17-0 lead against Arizona State before the defending Big 12 champs stormed back. Jesus Gomez's 18-yard field goal capped a 17-play, go-ahead drive and put the Sun Devils ahead with 1:38 left. But when you have Brenen Thompson, one of the fastest players in the sport, you can score at any time."

This is certainly one of the contests that Dillingham and co. wish they could have back, as it was truly three plays that resulted in a defeat that essentially eliminated the Sun Devils from at-large College Football Playoff consideration at the time.

This was the worst performance of Leavitt's career in Tempe, and the Sun Devils looked completely overmatched in the first half, whether that was due to the Bulldogs' physicality, the deafening crowd, or a combination of both - but this game became a thrilling one in the second half, as Arizona State responded with a dominant showing in all phases over the final 30 minutes of action.

