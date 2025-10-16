Marcus Arroyo Praises Texas Tech Ahead of Saturday's Matchup
TEMPE -- Arizona State sits at 4-2 halfway into the 2025 campaign despite numerous roadblocks - including an injury list piling up similar to what was seen in head coach Kenny Dillingham's first season at the helm in 2023.
The Sun Devils enter week eight seeking to improve to 3-1 in Big 12 play against a Texas Tech squad that is currently ranked seventh in the nation - a team that has been as dominant as their 6-0 record to begin the season would suggest.
Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo was asked about the sheer talent that the program collected in recent months on Wednesday, acknowledging that the Red Raiders are among the most talented teams he has faced while coaching in the Big 12.
Arroyo's Thoughts
- "I was in this big 12 before, too, a while, a couple years too. So I'm trying to go back and think of there's some pretty good Oklahoma teams in that time too, but this is as talented of a team as we've seen, yeah, there's no question."
- "They're a great defense. They're well coached. They play hard, they play together, they're reckless. It's an awesome opportunity. If you're not a competitor and you don't like this type of environment, you're probably in the wrong sport."
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire built up the top-ranked transfer class in the nation following the 2024 season, behind significant financial backing from boosters with the understanding that Big 12 championships were the ultimate goal. The Red Raiders have the talent, are well-coached, and are clearly motivated to bring a Big 12 title home come December.
Arroyo went on to expand on why the roster is so talented - detailing the front seven of the defense that has been renowned as one of the very best in all of college football - not just the conference.
- "Well, I mean, they can get home with just their four guys. They get home with just the front that's that's where everything starts, right? They can control the line of scrimmage. They do. They fit the run well with the linebackers."
- "The linebackers have a lot of rope. Well, played well down. It's one of those capitals in preseason. So there's a ton just in the front, in the run game, the pass game, that they don't need to really do a lot of sophisticated stuff to try to get home. And I think that's what all starts in the back end."
Stanford transfer David Bailey has led the pass-rushing charge to this point - securing 8.5 sacks in just six games, while linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has collected two interceptions, broken up three passes, and forced two fumbles in his senior season.
The offense the Red Raiders boast has yet to be mentioned, which is simply a testament to what McGuire has built up within the program.
The Sun Devils have long been seen as the best match to the SEC-caliber roster, but Texas Tech is currently a bit healthier and clearly has the drive to put Lubbock, Texas, on the map moving forward.
The battle between the two Big 12 heavyweights will be played on Saturday at 1 P.M. AZT.
