Arizona State Remains in Control to Reach CFP
Arizona State secured a convincing, if unspectacular, victory over Northern Arizona this past Saturday night.
There wasn't much that was revealed that wasn't already known - but the offense did sputter for a large portion of the second quarter, and Kenny Dillingham's squad committed 12 penalties during the 60 minutes of game action - raising eyebrows across the country.
Still, the team is widely respected and is at the very least considered a prime contender to repeat as Big 12 champions, which would in turn secure another appearance in the College Football Playoff as well.
Three ESPN college experts still consider the Sun Devils favorites to win the Big 12 yet again.
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Georgia 5. Miami 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Clemson 9. Notre Dame 10. Florida State 11. Arizona State 12. Tulane
Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Georgia 5. Miami 6. Notre Dame 7. Texas 8. Oregon 9. Clemson 10. Arizona State 11. South Carolina 12. Tulane
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Miami 4. Oregon 5. Penn State 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Notre Dame 9. Arizona State 10. South Carolina 11. Florida State 12. Tulane
Bonagura's bracket would match the Sun Devils up with Oregon in a road battle. Coach Dillingham served as OC under Oregon head coach Dan Lanning in 2022 and has sung the praises of the program on numerous occasions since taking over in Tempe.
Lederman's arrangement would create a rematch between the Sun Devils and Texas Longhorns - this time in Austin rather than Atlanta. The two teams notably played a classic bowl game in January, and an encore would be incredibly intriguing from every lens imaginable.
Lastly, Uggetti has Arizona State traveling to face Notre Dame - the defending national runner-ups.
Iowa State and Utah were the other two Big 12 programs that were included in the playoff projections. The Cyclones are one of a small handful of squads to currently stand at 2-0, while the Utes looked excellent in a season-opening victory over UCLA.
