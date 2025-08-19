Analyst Projects Arizona State to Reach CFP in 2025
TEMPE -- Arizona State football is nearly back.
The Sun Devils are set to conclude fall camp this week after spending the last three weeks tirelessly preparing for the season-opening contest against Northern Arizona on August 30.
With the extra work comes extra expectations - Kenny Dillingham's program heading into 2025 as the 11th-ranked team in the land is validation that it is anticipated that the team will replicate the output they produced a season ago.
While some skeptics have sounded off in quite blaring manners, many are doubling down in the belief that they hold in the 2025 Sun Devils.
Influential college football analyst Josh Pate is one of the believers - the podcaster predicts the Sun Devils will defeat Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship in December.
The reward for Arizona State securing an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff?
A road date with the defending champions in Ohio State.
Pate currently has the Sun Devils traveling to Columbus to face the Buckeyes - who arguably roster the two best players in the nation in safety Caleb Downs and WR Jeremiah Smith. The environment in Columbus would also be nowhere near anything that the roster has ever experienced before.
First, let's discuss the Big 12 title aspirations. Arizona State has the upper hand in an uber-competitive conference at the moment - largely due to Heisman Trophy hopeful Sam Leavitt returning, along with 16 other players.
Texas Tech, Baylor, Utah, and others are expected to be major challengers, but it is entirely reasonable to select the Sun Devils to repeat as league champions - as it generally feels like they will bring the most balanced roster to the table at the moment.
As for Ohio State - the matchup would obviously be extraordinarily challenging. As previously mentioned, the Buckeyes likely own the best high-end talent in the country, while also being one of the deepest rosters overall and having the virtue of being defending champions.
The Sun Devil roster is built in a strong enough manner to gift fans hope that they have the ability to compete to win a game in the CFP - both sides of the ball are coming into the season with the appearance that they hold top-shelf speed, strength, and depth.
