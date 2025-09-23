ASU Makes Impression on 4-Star DB Malakai Taufoou
The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to search for the best 2027 prospects as they have yet to land a commitment in the class, but they could be nearing one soon with the number of players that they have been able to recruit heavily, including one of the better prospects on the defensive side of the football.
That prospect is Malakai Taufoou, who is a 6-foot-2 safety prospect from the state of California. He currently attends Junipero Serra High School and has been targeted by multiple schools.
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail all the important information when it comes to both the Arizona State Sun Devils and the other teams across his recruitment as he enters the very particular part and portion of his recruitment.
Malakai Taufoou Shares Arizona State Recruiting Standpoint
- "Arizona State is doing great in my recruiting because they show constant love and always check in," said the Arizona State Sun Devils target when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils recruitment and how things are currently going in his recruitment.
He then went into detail about which coaches he has been able to talk with, as well as how these conversations are typically going. He also shared his thoughts about the people they are and not just the coaches they are.
- "I talk to Coach Ward, Coach Lee, and Coach Seagle, and Coach Cooper, those conversations are good and all the coaches are super cool people."
He then would jump into a conversation about whether or not he will be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, as this is a very important topic, as a lot of players won't typically commit to a school that they haven't visited.
- "Yes, I’m trying to. I’m not sure when, but a couple of friends and I are trying to make a game together."
Multiple schools are already standing out to him and his recruitment, despite it being very early on, but there are multiple teams that have made him a priority, which he has stated by providing the schools that are doing the best right now.
- "The schools standing out to me are Washington, Tennessee, Ohio State, both Arizonas, and Cal."
What do the Arizona State Sun Devils need to change about their recruitment and targeting process to move up in their rankings?
- "Honestly not much, Arizona State shows tons of love."
