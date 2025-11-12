Arizona State Remains Disrespected in Week 12 Outlook
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have managed to start the 2025 season with a 6-3 record in the face of numerous suboptimal developments coming into play in recent weeks.
Kenny Dillingham has a real chance to guide his team to a 9-3 record in this campaign, as they should be favored across their final three games.
It appears as if the win over Iowa State and other teams dropping games wasn't enough - more needs to be displayed before the team sees a return to the top 25.
CFP Top 25: Unranked
The official College Football Playoff rankings do not include teams that are on the outside looking in, so it is unclear where they stand in the outlook in the rankings that are revealed every Tuesday.
The Texas Tech victory has to be looming large if Arizona State continues to rattle off wins, as the Red Raiders are ranked at number six in the nation.
As for the rest of the Big 12, BYU comes in at number 12, Utah (who previously defeated ASU 42-10) stayed put at 13, and Cincinnati entered the rankings at number 25.
AP Poll: 32nd
The Sun Devils effectively came in at 32nd in the country in this week's AP poll after receiving seven total votes.
Texas Tech comes in at number eight in the poll, while BYU is number 12, Utah is number 15, and Cincinnati is 22. Houston remains ahead of ASU after bouncing back from a loss to West Virginia with a narrow win over UCF last Friday.
CBS Sports: 34th
It's somewhat reasonable to rationalize placing the Sun Devils outside of the top 25 at the moment, but 34 is simply too low.
The best wins that the Sun Devils hold (Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State) should be held in very high regard, especially with the context that surrounds those triumphs. Texas Tech looks every bit the part of an elite team in the nation and Arizona State has been the only team that has been able to crack the code to this point.
The win over Iowa State also signifies a much better team than those on the outside are currently recognizing, as players such as Jeff Sims, Malik McClain, and Justin Wodlty stepped up to demonstrate that this roster is so much more than one that is just built around a small handful of All-American level players.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!