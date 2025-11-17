All Sun Devils

Arizona State Remains Near Top of Big 12 Power Rankings

The Sun Devils remain incredibly competitive despite many factors going against their favor.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Josh Patterson (25) after making a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Josh Patterson (25) after making a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now sitting at 7-3 in the 2025 season after a 25-23 victory over West Virginia - they still hold an outside shot of defending their 2024 Big 12 crown with the win and remain among the best teams in the league.

Arizona State on SI explores a comprehensive power ranking of the conference as the regular season comes to a close.

nkkn
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jamison Patton (2) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys are one of the weakest teams in recent Power four memory. The silver lining of their 2025 season has been a narrow loss to Kansas State.

15. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona State's week 13 opponent. The Buffaloes are a mess on the defensive side of the ball and have a limited run game; however, Deion Sanders may have something in freshman QB Julain Lewis.

14. UCF Knights

The Knights have exceeded expectations in the return of Scott Frost to Orlando, but it simply does not feel justifiable to rank them any higher following a 48-9 loss to Texas Tech.

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers have looked like a different team since Scotty Fox Jr. took over as the starting quarterback, but they are also currently sitting at seven losses, and it doesn't feel justifiable to rank them any higher.

12. Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats are somehow sitting at 4-3 in Big 12 play despite struggling to defeat Oklahoma State on Saturday. Avery Johnson has grown at the QB position, but the team has just appeared disjointed for much of the 2025 campaign.

11. Baylor Bears

Baylor is in danger of missing a bowl game after starting the season with much promise. Sawyer Robertson is a bright spot in a season that has not gone according to plan.

10. TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU season has unraveled over the last two weeks of action, as they gave away the week 11 game to Iowa State in the fourth quarter and got steamrolled by BYU on Saturday. Josh Hoover has also struggled in recent weeks.

9. Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones are coming off a bye week, but remain competitive despite being ravaged by injuries at many spots. Matt Campbell deserves flowers for guiding this team to a bowl game.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas has been a difficult team to figure out - and still may not reach a bowl game. However, they have largely been competitive and QB Jalon Daniels is having an all-conference caliber season.

7. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati has severely hurt their Big 12 title aspirations with two consecutive losses, but have a massive opportunity ahead this Saturday - with a home date against BYU on the docket.

6. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona is a pair of narrow losses to BYU and Houston away from sporting a 9-1 record. Head coach Brent Brennan and QB Noah Fifita have enjoyed a resurgence in 2025, and Arizona State will be challenged in their matchup two weeks from now.

5. Houston Cougars

Houston has a chance to secure a 10-win season under second-year head coach Willie Fritz.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils remain in position to finish near the top of the league standings despite numerous roadblocks that have come in the way of this team. Kenny Dillingham has built a program that is here to stay.

3. Utah Utes

Utah is a well-oiled machine in what has been a bounce-back year for Kyle Whittingham. The Utes have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if they win their final two games.

2. BYU Cougars

BYU silenced any doubt as to whether they are serious contenders for the conference crown against TCU. Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier is having about as strong of a season as anyone in Provo could have hoped for.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders are a juggernaut. They appear to not only be the best squad in the Big 12, but also a legitimate threat to make a run in the CFP.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.