Arizona State Remains Near Top of Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now sitting at 7-3 in the 2025 season after a 25-23 victory over West Virginia - they still hold an outside shot of defending their 2024 Big 12 crown with the win and remain among the best teams in the league.
Arizona State on SI explores a comprehensive power ranking of the conference as the regular season comes to a close.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Cowboys are one of the weakest teams in recent Power four memory. The silver lining of their 2025 season has been a narrow loss to Kansas State.
15. Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona State's week 13 opponent. The Buffaloes are a mess on the defensive side of the ball and have a limited run game; however, Deion Sanders may have something in freshman QB Julain Lewis.
14. UCF Knights
The Knights have exceeded expectations in the return of Scott Frost to Orlando, but it simply does not feel justifiable to rank them any higher following a 48-9 loss to Texas Tech.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
The Mountaineers have looked like a different team since Scotty Fox Jr. took over as the starting quarterback, but they are also currently sitting at seven losses, and it doesn't feel justifiable to rank them any higher.
12. Kansas State Wildcats
The Wildcats are somehow sitting at 4-3 in Big 12 play despite struggling to defeat Oklahoma State on Saturday. Avery Johnson has grown at the QB position, but the team has just appeared disjointed for much of the 2025 campaign.
11. Baylor Bears
Baylor is in danger of missing a bowl game after starting the season with much promise. Sawyer Robertson is a bright spot in a season that has not gone according to plan.
10. TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU season has unraveled over the last two weeks of action, as they gave away the week 11 game to Iowa State in the fourth quarter and got steamrolled by BYU on Saturday. Josh Hoover has also struggled in recent weeks.
9. Iowa State Cyclones
The Cyclones are coming off a bye week, but remain competitive despite being ravaged by injuries at many spots. Matt Campbell deserves flowers for guiding this team to a bowl game.
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas has been a difficult team to figure out - and still may not reach a bowl game. However, they have largely been competitive and QB Jalon Daniels is having an all-conference caliber season.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati has severely hurt their Big 12 title aspirations with two consecutive losses, but have a massive opportunity ahead this Saturday - with a home date against BYU on the docket.
6. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona is a pair of narrow losses to BYU and Houston away from sporting a 9-1 record. Head coach Brent Brennan and QB Noah Fifita have enjoyed a resurgence in 2025, and Arizona State will be challenged in their matchup two weeks from now.
5. Houston Cougars
Houston has a chance to secure a 10-win season under second-year head coach Willie Fritz.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils remain in position to finish near the top of the league standings despite numerous roadblocks that have come in the way of this team. Kenny Dillingham has built a program that is here to stay.
3. Utah Utes
Utah is a well-oiled machine in what has been a bounce-back year for Kyle Whittingham. The Utes have a chance to make the College Football Playoff if they win their final two games.
2. BYU Cougars
BYU silenced any doubt as to whether they are serious contenders for the conference crown against TCU. Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier is having about as strong of a season as anyone in Provo could have hoped for.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders are a juggernaut. They appear to not only be the best squad in the Big 12, but also a legitimate threat to make a run in the CFP.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!