Arizona State Reveals Final Injury Report vs Baylor
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to start year two of Big 12 play on a high note with a game against conference foe Baylor - who has largely been on a tangent since late in the 2024 season.
Kenny Dillingham and his team know that nothing good comes easy - that will be demonstrated in just about an hour, when the roster takes the field short-handed.
Arizona State on SI breaks down the official injury report that was released at 3:00 P.M. Arizona time below.
OUT
- DB Xavion Alford
- DB Montana Warren
- QB Cameron Dyer
- WR Jalen Moss
- DB Plas Johnson
- OL Doughless Teloma
- OL Brent Helton
- TE Jayden Fortier
- DL MyKeil Gardner
Alford is out for a second consecutive game with what Dillingham described as a 'multi-week' injury at his Monday press conference. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will slot into Alford's starting safety role.
Moss will miss his third consecutive game after becoming a scratch later in the week due to an illness. The Fresno State transfer did not travel with the team and will be seeking to make a return on September 26 against TCU.
Gardner was set to be a key piece of the ASU defense in 2025, but tore his Achilles while rehabbing from another injury during fall camp. Gardner is looking to make a return to the field in 2026.
The other players have typically been healthy scratches, although Dyer is still working to return from a knee injury suffered last fall.
Game Time Decisions
- DL Zac Swanson
- LB Zyrus Fiaseu
- P Kanyon Floyd
Swanson is seeking to make his 2025 debut after missing the first three games of the season due to a broken foot that was suffered in April. The junior would provide an incredible jolt to an already stout defensive front.
Fiaseu entered the week off the injury report before being added on Wednesday with a questionable designation. He was then upgraded to probable on Friday.
As for Floyd, the Australian punter missed last week's victory over Texas State, but it appears to be a possibility to make a return for this game.
Baylor-Arizona State is set to kick off just after 4:30 P.M. Arizona time and will be broadcast nationally on Fox.
