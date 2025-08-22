Is ASU Running Back Potential Breakout Player in 2025?
One of the most pressing challenges facing the Arizona State football team ahead of the August 30 season opener is the proposition of replacing program legend Cam Skattebo.
Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach Shaun Aguano were comfortable with making only one addition to the running back group via the transfer portal in Army's Kanye Udoh.
Udoh joins two returning players in what has been a very spirited competition for the starting role - the three-back alignment might end up being a strength of the team, especially if one of the three fully breaks out.
ESPN college football analyst Adam Rittenberg believes that former four-star USC transfer Raleek Brown is a potential breakout player during the 2025 season.
"Brown wasn't a huge factor in Arizona State's push for a Big 12 championship and a CFP appearance in 2024, as a hamstring injury limited him to two games and a medical redshirt. He's healthy now and has an opportunity ahead as the Sun Devils must replace All-American running back Cam Skattebo, the nation's No. 4 rusher.
Brown came to USC as one of the more decorated and versatile high school backs, and showed flashes as a runner and a receiver, especially as a true freshman in 2022, when he appeared in all 14 games. He has added mass to his frame and will be competing with several backs, including holdover Kyson Brown and Army transfer Kanye Udoh."
K. Brown has had the upper hand throughout the majority of spring and fall camp, while Udoh has become more comfortable in the new offensive system by the day. R. Brown seemingly gets lost in the fray most of the time.
R. Brown has taken more first-team snaps as of late, has built up his frame as mentioned above, and has done work with special teams in addition to his role in the offense.
Aguano should feel quite confident in his group heading into the season, and it is entirely conceivable to believe that R. Brown is the back that stands out above the rest by the end of the season.
