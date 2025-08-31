Leavitt Showcased Some Underrated Strengths in Week 1
The Arizona State Sun Devils are victorious, as the team won their Week 1 game against the NAU Lumberjacks. There was a lot to like about ASU's Week 1 game; their defense played extremely well, Jordyn Tyson made some great plays and the running game looked nice.
One of the main factors that led to ASU's success was Quarterback Sam Leavitt's game. Leavitt made some really nice throws, but two of his strengths on display go underrated.
Scrambling
Sam Leavitt is a remarkable runner of the football, a trait that deserves more recognition. Leavitt showcased that trait against NAU.
One of the highlight plays of the night was when Leavitt took off for 52 yards. It was an incredible play that filled the ASU stadium with a ton of energy.
On the run, Leavitt showcased top-tier acceleration and vision. He read the defense extremely well. Leavitt showed patience, yet an explosion on the run.
Leavitt's scrambling ability will lead to NFL success. There is a chance that Leavitt could enter the NFL next year, and his mobility will be a big factor.
It was exciting to watch him use it tonight, and it will be fun to see him use it in the future. It is a huge factor that ASU has in its upcoming matchups
His ability to Adjust
In the clip above, I asked Sam Leavitt about making his adjustments with the ASU Offensive-line having guys in and out of the lineup due to injury.
Leavitt gave a really good response! His maturity and great leadership were on display as he praised the ASU depth.
As the season goes on, bumps and hurdles are going to happen. That is how life and sports goes, so the ability that Leavitt has to adjust is very impressive! It is a trait that will carry him far in his football career and life overall!
In conclusion, Leavitt showed a lot of great traits in Week 1, that will carry over to the rest of the year.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on if Sam Leavitt's Week 1 performance against the NAU Lumberjacks.. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this Sam Leavitt story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.