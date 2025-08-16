Sam Leavitt Praises Freshman QB Cameron Dyer
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is now just two weeks away from ushering in the 2025 season as the 11th-ranked team in the country - quarterback will not be a question on a team that generally lacks question marks as it is, which has been a major driving force in the positive narratives surrounding the team.
Sam Leavitt took a turn towards stardom in 2024 and remains firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation heading into the season - the NFL is an ultimate goal for the redshirt sophomore as a result of the attention.
It's always proactive to look towards the future - including the possibility that Leavitt is at the next level this time next year.
Enter Cameron Dyer. The top player in New Mexico and 141st ranked player nationally according to 247 Sports has been limited through much of the Sun Devils' offseason programs due to a knee injury, but he has progressed well - to the point that head coach Kenny Dillingham has stated that he should be fully medically cleared in the next two weeks or so (based off of comments made in late July).
Leavitt has been incredibly impressed with Dyer since the latter enrolled with the school, going into detail in his media availability on Friday.
"Yeah, coming back from injury, like you said, you know he's been, he's been grinding. You know he's, he's really cerebral, smart guy comes, comes to work every single day. You know, he tries to ask me questions, wants to jump in the film, run with me. So I've been proud of him and his growth, and I'll continue to try to mentor him on certain things. You know, our whole quarterback group is really fun to be around. This is probably the tightest-knit group I've been around. You know, joke, a whole bunch are serious, hard on each other, push each other. So I'm proud of the whole group."
Dyer has looked more comfortable in practice by the day and very well could end up being the third-string player out of the room when he is officially cleared. More importantly, the tantalizing talent that Dyer is provides a worthy option to be the future face of Sun Devil football amid Leavitt's future departure.
