Arizona State Star Secures Shrine Bowl Recognition
Jordyn Tyson is one of the best players in college football - the Arizona State star has proven that time and time again over the last year.
Tyson joined the Sun Devil program in April 2023 after becoming a late entrant in the transfer portal from Colorado. He sat out the succeeding season, then came out in 2024 with a vengeance.
The junior accumulated 75 catches for 1,101 yards and reached double-digit touchdown numbers in just 12 games - his season was cut short due to a collarbone injury suffered in the regular season finale.
Tyson returned for his first game action since November 30 of last year against Northern Arizona on August 30. He did not disappoint - hauling in 12 catches for 141 yards and two incredible touchdown catches, already placing him on pace to have a historic season in the history of the program.
The week one effort from the Texas native netted him recognition from the East-West Shrine Bowl - one of the most prominent all-star games for NFL draft prospects.
Tyson's elite route running, wonderful ball-tracking, and smarts in various scenarios served him extremely well against a Kenny Dillingham-described 'exotic' NAU defense.
NFL scouts are noticing.
SI's Daniel Flick described what makes Tyson such a strong prospect in his draft big board that was unveiled earlier this year.
"Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically."
Tyson's incredible rapport with Sam Leavitt, work under WR coach Hines Ward, and ability to play off of an improved receiving core will only boost his case to be the first player at the position selected in the draft come April.
Read more on defensive standouts from the Sun Devils' opening victory of 2025 here, and on where the team will potentially be ranked ahead of week two here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's upside as a draft prospect when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!