Why Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is a Top NFL Prospect
Much of the hype surrounding presumed preseason top-10 Arizona State centers around the star offensive duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - the duo are widely considered contenders for postseason collegiate awards and potential high picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus is surely buying the stock that Tyson has built over the last year.
Chadwick ranked Tyson as the 14th best prospect in next April's draft in what encompasses his top 50 overall prospects.
"Tyson enjoyed a massive breakout year with the Sun Devils, tallying 1,098 yards as a redshirt sophomore. The only returning Power Four receiver who posted more was Smith."
"Something clicked for the Colorado transfer in the second half of the season. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards while his 4.03 yards per route run were second among Power Four ones. He unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury in the final regular season game, which kept him out of the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the latter of which the Sun Devils lost in double overtime."
Tyson enters the college football season widely regarded as the third best at the position in the nation - only behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated went into detail as to what makes Tyson a top-shelf draft prospect.
"Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically."
It can certainly be argued that the Sun Devils would have come out on top in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal over Texas were Tyson to play - the sophomore receiver is entering the new season with a new hunger to expand on what was an incredibly productive 1,100 yard debut season in Tempe.
Please read about how Tyson can positively impact the program moving forward here, and potential NFL franchise fits here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's potential ceiling in the NFL when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.