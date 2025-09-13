Arizona State-Texas State Preview: Game Info, Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) are looking to finish non-conference play on a high note against the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) before beginning year two of Big 12 play the following Saturday.
The Sun Devils entered year three of the Kenny Dillingham era in an uneven manner - winning in sloppy fashion against Northern Arizona and dropping a game in the final minute to Mississippi State. Now is the time to 'get right' before conference play opens up against Baylor
Arizona State on SI has the full preview below - from game information, to a game prediction.
Game Information
WHO: Texas State @ Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: 7:30 P.M. Arizona/MST
TV NETWORK: TNT
The Skinny: Texas State has cleared 40 points in both games they have played this season - behind a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Brad Jackson, an explosive run game headlined by Lincoln Pare, and a home-run hitting receiver in Beau Sparks.
The Bobcats' defense has struggled to an extent this season despite Sun Devil head coach Kenny Dillingham praising the defensive line and secondary for being 'twitchy' - but the unit hasn't faced offensive personnel as explosive as Arizona State's
It will be fascinating to see how OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward attack the opening minutes of the game - the game script should help ease Sam Leavitt into the game, while the defense should stick to the generally aggressive nature of attack.
What to Watch: How ASU Offense Begins Game
The rough offensive first half was set up by a poor opening drive that necessitated changes being made due to factors such as Kyson Brown exiting the game.
Dillingham has discussed the need to ease Leavitt into the game in a more seamless fashion - which is something that can be executed in a number of ways.
This can be via the play action game that Leavitt has become renowned for being extremely proficient in, as could the RPO game. Leavitt also has the potential to run some read-option plays to challenge the shaky Texas State run defense. Lastly, Leavitt should be directed to take the checkdown or make the simple read if put in a difficult situation.
Arizona State's offense must start the game on a high note - getting Leavitt comfortable in-game is the most crucial factor in the fight.
What to Watch: How Arizona State Handles Brad Jackson
Jackson is entering his first season as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level with big shoes to fill after Jordan McCloud completed his career.
Jackson has run for two touchdowns thus far this season, while also being one of the more proficient passers in the nation through two weeks.
Ward will be tasked with finding ways to throw Jackson off balance and create opportunity for his unit. Whether that is through creative blitz packages, putting an emphasis on stuffing the run, allowing S Xavion Alford to play center field, or a combination of all of the factors - the personnel is absolutely in place to limit the explosive Bobcats' offense.
PREDICTION: 42-20 Arizona State Win
Make no mistake - Texas State isn't a typical group of five opponent, but this is a bad time to play a Sun Devil squad that is on a mission.
The team recognizes that this is the perfect opportunity to get back on track, and it feels very unlikely that they will experience another letdown. Expect a quick start from Arroyo's offense, and for Ward's defense to hold up for the most part.
Arizona State's offense is bound to break out - this is the chance for talents such as Jaren Hamilton to truly establish themselves as players to be reckoned with over the remainder of the season.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts, opinions, and predictions on tonight's non-conference battle between the Sun Devils/Bobcats, along with the upcoming Big 12 schedule when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!