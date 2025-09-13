All Sun Devils

Arizona State-Texas State Preview: Game Info, Prediction, and More

The Sun Devils are looking to move to 2-1 on the season tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) are looking to finish non-conference play on a high note against the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) before beginning year two of Big 12 play the following Saturday.

The Sun Devils entered year three of the Kenny Dillingham era in an uneven manner - winning in sloppy fashion against Northern Arizona and dropping a game in the final minute to Mississippi State. Now is the time to 'get right' before conference play opens up against Baylor

Arizona State on SI has the full preview below - from game information, to a game prediction.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts with quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Game Information

WHO: Texas State @ Arizona State

WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 7:30 P.M. Arizona/MST

TV NETWORK: TNT

The Skinny: Texas State has cleared 40 points in both games they have played this season - behind a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Brad Jackson, an explosive run game headlined by Lincoln Pare, and a home-run hitting receiver in Beau Sparks.

The Bobcats' defense has struggled to an extent this season despite Sun Devil head coach Kenny Dillingham praising the defensive line and secondary for being 'twitchy' - but the unit hasn't faced offensive personnel as explosive as Arizona State's

It will be fascinating to see how OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward attack the opening minutes of the game - the game script should help ease Sam Leavitt into the game, while the defense should stick to the generally aggressive nature of attack.

What to Watch: How ASU Offense Begins Game

The rough offensive first half was set up by a poor opening drive that necessitated changes being made due to factors such as Kyson Brown exiting the game.

Dillingham has discussed the need to ease Leavitt into the game in a more seamless fashion - which is something that can be executed in a number of ways.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks for a receiver against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This can be via the play action game that Leavitt has become renowned for being extremely proficient in, as could the RPO game. Leavitt also has the potential to run some read-option plays to challenge the shaky Texas State run defense. Lastly, Leavitt should be directed to take the checkdown or make the simple read if put in a difficult situation.

Arizona State's offense must start the game on a high note - getting Leavitt comfortable in-game is the most crucial factor in the fight.

What to Watch: How Arizona State Handles Brad Jackson

Jackson is entering his first season as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level with big shoes to fill after Jordan McCloud completed his career.

Jackson has run for two touchdowns thus far this season, while also being one of the more proficient passers in the nation through two weeks.

Ward will be tasked with finding ways to throw Jackson off balance and create opportunity for his unit. Whether that is through creative blitz packages, putting an emphasis on stuffing the run, allowing S Xavion Alford to play center field, or a combination of all of the factors - the personnel is absolutely in place to limit the explosive Bobcats' offense.

PREDICTION: 42-20 Arizona State Win

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after tackling Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Make no mistake - Texas State isn't a typical group of five opponent, but this is a bad time to play a Sun Devil squad that is on a mission.

The team recognizes that this is the perfect opportunity to get back on track, and it feels very unlikely that they will experience another letdown. Expect a quick start from Arroyo's offense, and for Ward's defense to hold up for the most part.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's offense is bound to break out - this is the chance for talents such as Jaren Hamilton to truly establish themselves as players to be reckoned with over the remainder of the season.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.

