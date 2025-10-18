Three Key Defensive Players for Arizona State vs Texas Tech
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to attempt to avoid a losing streak later today, when Texas Tech visits Mountain America Stadium for one of the most significant games in the Big 12 during the 2025 season.
The Sun Devil defense was tested in numerous ways in last week's loss to the Utah Utes, as they ceded nearly 300 yards and six touchdowns via the ground in what was the worst performance in that department since 2023.
Arizona State on SI names the three key players on the Sun Devil defense against a Texas Tech offense that features two capable quarterbacks, numerous receiving threats, and a running back in Cameron Dickey, who just ran for nearly 300 yards last week, below.
C.J. Fite
Fite has undeniably been instrumental in Arizona State's elite run defense that has been established for the last 14 months.
The junior has combined forces with Jacob Rich Kongaika, the dynamic edge rushing group, and linebackers to be one of the best run defenses in the conference, even in the nation.
The lapse against Utah feels more to be the exception rather than the rule - Fite's presence is a major reason behind that. This doesn't mean that Texas Tech's rushing attack won't be a challenge, but Fite is an All-Big 12 talent for a reason.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott factors into this game in several ways - as the do-it-all linebacker will likely be called upon to do several tasks against a potent Texas Tech offense.
The senior linebacker will provide run support, potentially sit back in coverage, and will likely be securing a plurality of the tackles as well once again.
Jordan Crook is more than worthy of being mentioned here as well, as is Martell Hughes, but Elliott remains the leader of the unit without Xavion Alford in the picture.
Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
Wilson has been instrumental in the Sun Devil defense holding together for the most part in the absence of Alford. The Washington State transfer has secured an interception, contributed to several pass breakups, and has co-existed very well with fellow safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser over the last month-plus.
Wilson's impact has the potential to be even greater if backup QB Will Hammond is called upon to play, as the freshman is more susceptible to making mistakes compared to starter Behren Morton.
The Sun Devils and Red Raiders are set to begin the battle at 1 P.M. AZT this afternoon - with the national broadcast being on Fox.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!