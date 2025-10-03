Arizona State’s To-Do List for a Productive Bye Week
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are just over a week away from resuming the 2025 season - this time against the Utah Utes.
Much of week six practices were predicated on cleaning up specific areas of the team ahead of the monumental Big 12 tilt.
Arizona State on SI touches upon three areas that the team should improve upon before a pair of physical battles against fellow conference contenders.
3. Red Zone Defense
Arizona State DC Brian Ward is typically very pleased with his defense, but still can admit that there is room for improvement during his weekly media availability on Tuesday.
- "We got to get better at our red zone execution. We got to get better we got to be able to get lined up versus different alignments from the offense. And we missed one down in the red zone, and it screwed a couple other plays up. And, you know, three guys ended up being wrong, and they scored touchdown seven yards out... If we just get our fence right, we get into third down. Both those situations, and I like our chances on third down the red zone."
The future returns of Montana Warren, Zyrus Fiaseu, and Xavion Alford will help in the pursuit of cleaner red-zone play, but the Sun Devil defense has largely stepped up when called upon in key moments.
2. Early Game Offense
The game script has not gone according to plan for Arizona State in three of the first five games this season.
The entire point of a script is to ease the quarterback and supporting cast into the game - much of the production from the offense has come in the latter parts of games.
Arizona State has to assert themselves early on in the Utah game and beyond.
1. Red Zone Offense
The ceiling of the Arizona State offense has been somewhat hampered by the typical inability to punch the ball into the end zone when inside the red zone.
Sam Leavitt has alluded to the fact that the offense should have scored north of 40 points in the games against Baylor and Texas Christian.
The unit is on the doorstep of breaking out as a truly elite unit, but they must clean up certain aspects of the offense in these scenarios - including procedural penalties and finding ways to scheme pass catchers open.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!