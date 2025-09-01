Arizona State Transfers Quiet in Program Debut
TEMPE -- The first game of Arizona State's 2025 campaign is officially complete.
The Sun Devils (1-0) defeated in-state foe Northern Arizona by a score of 38-19 on Saturday - likely earning a spot in the top 10 of the week two AP poll.
One of the more shocking developments of the night overall - outside of the excessive penalties and offensive lull in the second quarter - was the lack of opportunities/overall impact from the incoming transfer class.
Jimeto Obigbo - a guard transfer from Texas State - played every snap at left guard and did an admirable, if unspectacular job.
Key defensive transfers in former Purdue DB's Kyndrich Breedlove and Nylsand Green each had a moment or two during the duration of the contest, but neither received a large volume of snap share.
The most fascinating developments were on the offensive side of the ball.
Junior RB Kanye Udoh was expected to take on the mantle left behind by Cam Skattebo when he transferred to Tempe in December of last year. On Saturday, Udoh only received three total touches behind Raleek Brown and Kyson Brown.
Fresno State transfer WR Jalen Moss only played in 26 of 64 snaps, while Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton didn't see live game action in any capacity.
Coach Kenny Dillingham went into detail as to why Jordyn Tyson and Malik McClain received nearly every possible snap - NAU's unorthodox approach to offense essentially invited the offense to take advantage of the mismatch that the former provides.
That doesn't explain why McClain took all 64 snaps and why Derek Eusebio received more than Moss, but there obviously had to be a method behind the decision.
Hamilton and Moss were pillars of consistency during the duration of fall camp and appeared ready to make a major impact.
Perhaps it was to save certain looks for the more pressing non-conference game against Mississippi State? Perhaps Hamilton and Moss didn't have iron-clad security in the rotation that many assumed?
Regardless of the situation, fans will find out how the transfers factor into the week two rotation come Saturday.
