Initial Reactions to Arizona State's Win Over Texas Tech
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the seismic win over Texas Tech - discussing potential Big 12 implications, Sam Leavitt's performance after returning from injury, and more.
Below is a partial transcript of what head coach Kenny Dillingham had to say following the win in his press conference on Saturday.
On Bouncing Back From Discouraging Loss, Carrying Momentum Forward
"Yeah, good question. I think anytime you have a win like this, it rejuvenates Your program, especially after the embarrassment of I still want to talk about it, because I'm still so embarrassed by it of two weeks ago. So anytime you can have a win like this, it can definitely put you in the right direction. But the key is, doesn't make you complacent.
Now, the reason we could win this game is because we lost the game prior. We don't win this game if we beat Utah, we don't win this game if we have you close first Utah, we only won this game because we were so embarrassed that our guys had a different level of intensity and focus, and we found it.
And now the challenge is, through the praise, can we continue to have it? And so I would say it can. It's a positive, but it can also be a negative if we don't use it to continue to drive us."
On Parity in College Football
Yeah, I think it's awesome. I think the parity in college football now, it's just, it's crazy. Anybody can beat anybody any week, the way it's set up. And everybody builds programs different ways. I mean, you've got it's just the way you build programs is so different nowadays. And there's some things that I believe in that we're going to continue to do here forever, until I get fired, and just kind of how it's going to work.
On Program Culture
"It's not me, it's what we what we are. We say, have more fun working harder than anybody in the country. You can't have fun and not work harder than anybody in the country. Doesn't work like that. You have to have more fun working harder than anybody in the country. And I lost that, and we had it back this week. And yeah, we'll never, ever long as I'm coaching, not practice to the physical level like we did this week. Again, it just won't happen."
