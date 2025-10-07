How Utah's Defensive Line Will Challenge ASU on Saturday
TEMPE -- A large chunk of the discourse around the upcoming matchup between the 21st-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils and fellow Big 12 contender the Utah Utes has been built around the uniqueness of the Utah offense, particularly how well-built the team is on the offensive line.
What's largely been ignored is the front seven, which is once again incredible and an extension of the vision that longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham has carried out for over twenty years.
Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the challenges that the stout front seven will present the Sun Devil offensive line - and by extension QB Sam Leavitt.
What Dillingham Had to Say Monday:
“Yeah, I mean, they're really good on the defensive front, and they bring really good twist games. They have really good scheme on top of the players. So it's not just all one on ones. They know where to bring games. They know how to bring games that players recognize. You know, when guards are pulling, they recognize passing stances, like they do all the little things right that make you good, that nobody's going to see, like nobody's going to see that they're pointing out pass so they're pulling out guard pull, but that gives you all the advantage in the world.
So they just do such a great job on the defensive front and in the front seven at doing all the little things right that actually win football games, which is why they can run what they've run for so long, is because they focus on the stuff that matters. They're physical. They tackle well, they don't give up big plays. And then if you give them a tell, they're going to take it and they're going to kill you with it.”
The physical, twitchy defensive line that is supported by pristine scheme and are well-prepared to make timely plays is a challenge that the Sun Devil offensive line hasn't quite faced since the week two loss to Mississippi State.
The o-line has collectively played better since marked struggles in the first two weeks of the season, but Utah's stout front, a hostile Salt Lake City crowd, and the noted potential to rotate two reserve offensive lineman in C Wade Helton and tackle Jalen Klemm are all question marks for Saga Tuitele's unit heading into the seismic battle that is set for Saturday night.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!