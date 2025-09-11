Arizona State's Wednesday Practice Report: What Stood Out
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are inching towards Big 12 play with at least one blemish on the 2025 season to this point, in what was a last-minute loss to Mississippi State last Saturday.
The Sun Devils are seeking to open up year two of play in the new conference with a winning record - Texas State stands in the way of that. The program wrapped up the week of formal practices on Wednesday with what was a competitive and spirited day, which is something that head coach Kenny Dillingham praised following the day that was.
Arizona State on SI was on site - below are obervations, notes, and some big-picture takeaways.
Observations, Notes From Wednesday's Practice
- Scouts from the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans were in attendance at Wednesday's practice. The Dolphins are sure to be interested in Jordyn Tyson - especially if the Tyreek Hill situation continues to decline. C.J. Fite, Keith Abney II, and week two standout Keyshaun Elliott all make plauisble sense for Miami as well. As for Houston, the Texans would be likelier to be more skewed towards the defensive side of the ball, although tackle Max Iheanachor is a potential interesting prospect on the offensive line.
- Kyson Brown was off to the side for the vast majority of practice, although he was moving quite well. It can be assumed that he will return in week four. Zac Swanson was also off to the side doing strength exercises as well.
- WR Noble Johnson, EDGE Albert Smith, and Jordyn Tyson were major standouts during the practice.
General Takeaways
- Don't be shocked to see different receivers get looks on Saturday - from Derek Eusebio, to Jaren Hamilton, to perhaps even Johnson. The offensive coaches have stated that pass catchers such as Hamilton and Metayer more involved.
- Crowd noise was being pumped into the Verde Dickey Dome once again - this can be assumed to be in preparation for the conference opener against Baylor on September 20.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
