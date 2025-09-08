Arizona State Dealt Bad News Following Week 2 Loss
TEMPE -- The perception surrounding the 2025 Arizona State football team shifted nearly overnight.
The 12th-ranked team in the nation went into last week's battle with Mississippi State as a decisive favorite - an advantage that shrank as the week progressed.
On gameday, the tide shifted completely. Numerous influential figures within the collegiate football world selected the Bulldogs to win the game - and they did just that.
Arizona State is now reeling from a disastrous first-half showing and a complete lapse in coverage in the waning seconds of the game - the first process of the reeling was dropping entirely out of the top 25 of the AP poll.
The next step has been various media members from around the country who have started to discount Arizona State as a viable College Football Playoff contender come December.
ESPN's Heather Dinich is one of the respected figures in the media world who believes the Sun Devils will not repeat as Big 12 champions in 2025.
Dinich has 2024 Big 12 runner-up Iowa State as the current conference champion, although Utah, Texas Tech, TCU, and BYU can all be argued as potential league champions, along with ASU.
The perception around the Arizona State team now is that Sam Leavitt has an adjustment period in store in a world without Cam Skattebo. This team isn't nearly as disciplined as the season before. The defense has taken a step back.
The Arizona State path is still simple to reach the CFP once again. They likely will have to run the table against Baylor, TCU, Utah and Texas Tech.
That will be easier said than done, as Baylor possesses one of the best offenses in the country. TCU has a potentially surprisingly stout defense in complement to a potent offense. Utah is incredibly built up in the trenches and now has a quarterback in Devon Dampier. Texas Tech has looked the part relative to what they were expected to be in the preseason.
Only time will tell if Arizona State is destined to repeat as conference champions, but it is too early to give up now.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
