All Sun Devils

Arizona State's Week One Report Card

Various Sun Devils enjoyed standout showings on Saturday night.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks for a receiver against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks for a receiver against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE --

Coaching: C+

Coach Dillingham was fully transparent in his post-game press conference, acknowledging that NAU head coach Brian Wright got the best of him during the game.

The Lumberjacks are a quality team in the FCS, but the coaching staff obviously had the roster prepared to play above their means in the context of playing a high-level FBS program.

OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward also showed moments of brilliance in their own right, but the messy performance operationally coupled with a stagnant second quarter offensively hold the staff as a whole from being any higher in game one.

Trenches: C

The defensive line was the saving grace of the trench groups on Saturday.

Diron Reynolds' group secured multiple tackles for loss and held NAU to just over three yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts.

as
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) celebrates his interception against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during a football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line painted a different picture.

There was obviously going to be an adjustment period with Ben Coleman making a move to center, but Saga Tuitele's group failed to hold up consistently, leading to Sam Leavitt being forced to bail the pocket more often than he should have.

The numerous holding penalties and other operational errors are something to monitor in the days leading up to game two on Saturday.

Sam Leavitt: A-

Leavitt gave a grade a 'C plus, maybe B minus' when asked about how he assessed his performance in the opening game.

Leavitt was being too hard on himself. Save for the late-game interception, the redshirt sophomore was decisive with the ball in his hands, created significant offense with his legs, and showed clear progression from season to season.

The Michigan State transfer is setting the stage to have a Heisman Trophy caliber season.

Running Back Play: A

Kyson "Sipp" Brown accrued 145 total yards on 13 touches in the first game as the starting running back of the program - showing an elite burst, improved ball-carrier vision, and the dual-threat ability that Cam Skattebo left behind.

jj
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Raleek Brown scored the first touchdown of the season in what was his first score for the program as well. Brown would have scored another touchdown - of the 70-plus yard receiving variety - were it not for a holding penalty.

Kanye Udoh had a couple of highlight moments in his own right, taking a run for 19 yards and catching a pass as well in his Sun Devil debut.

Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano watches reps from the running backs during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB coach Shaun Aguano continues to do an incredible job in his post, and the Sun Devils approached the position in the right way over the offseason.

Read more on major takeaways from the Sun Devils' season-opening victory over NAU here, and on what Leavitt displayed when it comes to being an elite quarterback in week one here.

Please let us know your thoughts on how the Sun Devils performed as a whole when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.