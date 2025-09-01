Arizona State's Week One Report Card
Coaching: C+
Coach Dillingham was fully transparent in his post-game press conference, acknowledging that NAU head coach Brian Wright got the best of him during the game.
The Lumberjacks are a quality team in the FCS, but the coaching staff obviously had the roster prepared to play above their means in the context of playing a high-level FBS program.
OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward also showed moments of brilliance in their own right, but the messy performance operationally coupled with a stagnant second quarter offensively hold the staff as a whole from being any higher in game one.
Trenches: C
The defensive line was the saving grace of the trench groups on Saturday.
Diron Reynolds' group secured multiple tackles for loss and held NAU to just over three yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts.
The offensive line painted a different picture.
There was obviously going to be an adjustment period with Ben Coleman making a move to center, but Saga Tuitele's group failed to hold up consistently, leading to Sam Leavitt being forced to bail the pocket more often than he should have.
The numerous holding penalties and other operational errors are something to monitor in the days leading up to game two on Saturday.
Sam Leavitt: A-
Leavitt gave a grade a 'C plus, maybe B minus' when asked about how he assessed his performance in the opening game.
Leavitt was being too hard on himself. Save for the late-game interception, the redshirt sophomore was decisive with the ball in his hands, created significant offense with his legs, and showed clear progression from season to season.
The Michigan State transfer is setting the stage to have a Heisman Trophy caliber season.
Running Back Play: A
Kyson "Sipp" Brown accrued 145 total yards on 13 touches in the first game as the starting running back of the program - showing an elite burst, improved ball-carrier vision, and the dual-threat ability that Cam Skattebo left behind.
Raleek Brown scored the first touchdown of the season in what was his first score for the program as well. Brown would have scored another touchdown - of the 70-plus yard receiving variety - were it not for a holding penalty.
Kanye Udoh had a couple of highlight moments in his own right, taking a run for 19 yards and catching a pass as well in his Sun Devil debut.
RB coach Shaun Aguano continues to do an incredible job in his post, and the Sun Devils approached the position in the right way over the offseason.
