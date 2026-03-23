Former Arizona State Players Continue Positive NFL Draft Momentum
In this story:
TEMPE -- NFL Draft season has become a real point of focus for Arizona State faithful over the last year, with Cam Skattebo becoming the first player picked out of the program since 2023.
Now, at least four different Sun Devil alumni are expected to be selected during the three-day event, which is set to advance the program's pitches as one of the premier player development arrangements in college football.
Follow what the expected fate is of the four "top" prospects according to the consensus amongst draft experts
Jordyn Tyson
While there are some reservations/concerns surrounding the injury status of Tyson, the receiver remains ranked as the #9 overall prospect according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
Tyson is not expected to participate in on-field drills at Arizona State's Pro Day this Friday, but has continued to stay engaged with prospective NFL franchises, and no indications have been provided to lend belief that the Texas native has interviewed poorly or anything of the sort.
As it has been for some time, Tyson's blend of tangible production, down-to-earth approach, leadership, and possession of traits that will clearly translate to the next level will likely keep him in the first round.
Max Iheanachor
Iheanachor has aided in a stock jump in as profound of a manner as any other prospect in this coming draft.
The right tackle's raw numbers (484 pass blocking snaps without allowing a sack), impressive athletic testing, and perceived room to grow into a star-level player at either side of the line has resulted in a meteoric rise up draft boards - including Kiper ranking him as the number five tackle at this moment.
There's a real possibility that Iheanachor is a first round selection at this rate, with destinations such as the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles making much sense.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott's recent rise to being considered a top-10 off-ball linebacker prospect has coincided with increased awareness on the sheer strength of the Missouri native.
Elliott had widely been described as the strongest player on the roster over the previous two seasons, while also bringing incredible IQ, shiftiness, and productivity to the field in compliment of being extremely strong. Expect the influential leader to be selected in the fourth or fifth round at this stage of the process.
To close everything off, expect CB Keith Abney II to be a day two pick, although the All-Big 12 star remains under-discussed by many in the face of two seasons of top-tier productivity as a boundary player at the position.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.