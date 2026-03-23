Former Arizona State Players Continue Positive NFL Draft Momentum

TEMPE -- NFL Draft season has become a real point of focus for Arizona State faithful over the last year, with Cam Skattebo becoming the first player picked out of the program since 2023.

Now, at least four different Sun Devil alumni are expected to be selected during the three-day event, which is set to advance the program's pitches as one of the premier player development arrangements in college football.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Follow what the expected fate is of the four "top" prospects according to the consensus amongst draft experts

Jordyn Tyson

While there are some reservations/concerns surrounding the injury status of Tyson, the receiver remains ranked as the #9 overall prospect according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Tyson is not expected to participate in on-field drills at Arizona State's Pro Day this Friday, but has continued to stay engaged with prospective NFL franchises, and no indications have been provided to lend belief that the Texas native has interviewed poorly or anything of the sort.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

As it has been for some time, Tyson's blend of tangible production, down-to-earth approach, leadership, and possession of traits that will clearly translate to the next level will likely keep him in the first round.

Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor has aided in a stock jump in as profound of a manner as any other prospect in this coming draft.

The right tackle's raw numbers (484 pass blocking snaps without allowing a sack), impressive athletic testing, and perceived room to grow into a star-level player at either side of the line has resulted in a meteoric rise up draft boards - including Kiper ranking him as the number five tackle at this moment.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's a real possibility that Iheanachor is a first round selection at this rate, with destinations such as the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles making much sense.

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott's recent rise to being considered a top-10 off-ball linebacker prospect has coincided with increased awareness on the sheer strength of the Missouri native.

Elliott had widely been described as the strongest player on the roster over the previous two seasons, while also bringing incredible IQ, shiftiness, and productivity to the field in compliment of being extremely strong. Expect the influential leader to be selected in the fourth or fifth round at this stage of the process.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To close everything off, expect CB Keith Abney II to be a day two pick, although the All-Big 12 star remains under-discussed by many in the face of two seasons of top-tier productivity as a boundary player at the position.