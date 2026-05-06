What Tyson's Recent NFL Landmark Means for Arizona State

TEMPE -- It has now been nearly two weeks since Jordyn Tyson was taken off the board in the 2026 NFL draft, becoming the first Arizona State Sun Devils alum to be selected in the top 10 since Terrell Suggs in 2023 in the process.

While Tyson has moved on in his career (to the New Orleans Saints), he is still leaving an imprint on Kenny Dillingham's program as the program transitions to the professional level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson was officially named as one of 42 rookies who are set to attend the NFLPA Rookie Premiere between May 12 and 14 in Los Angeles. While this development seems obsolete for the Sun Devils at the surface, it's actually very significant in the grand scheme of everything.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson's Inclusion Points to Bright Future for ASU

Tyson became the second Sun Devil ( Cam Skattebo ) to be drafted to the NFL during Dillingham's tenure before three others were selected in succession. The Texas native is truly the first clearer-than-day example of an under-appreciated talent choosing to attend ASU, developing into a superstar in the process, and bearing all the fruits that came with it, as Skattebo remained a bit under-appreciated himself heading into the 2025 draft.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson, being the first player to take part in the NFLPA rookie showcase in many years, is a major selling point not only for Dillingham but also for WR coach Hines Ward.

As if playing for an NFL legend in Ward wasn't already enticing enough, he has now showcased a tangible ability to develop receivers regardless of being from different classes, having different builds, and everything in between. The increased financial backing from boosters and alumni certainly won't hurt Ward and other coaches in their efforts to land elite players, either.

Arizona State's WR Position Outlook Is Pristine

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarion Miller decided to move in Tyson's footsteps in January - opting to transfer from Colorado to ASU after an incredible 2025 campaign in Boulder. He was followed shortly thereafter by dynamic 6'5" jump-ball maestro Reed Harris. The pair of elite recruits consistently cited Tyson's success and Ward's coaching as major reasons they chose to continue their college journey in Tempe.

The two elite players in the room heading into 2026 are simply continuing to lay down the foundation Tyson formulated, with the program already having a 4-star pledge from 2027 prospect Nico Bland, as well as underclassmen waiting to break out, such as redshirt freshman Uriah Neloms.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It has become abundantly clear that Tyson's impact will live on for years to come, much in the same vein as Skattebo - Arizona State will continue to thrive in this positive momentum.