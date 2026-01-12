Former Arizona State QB Reportedly Finds New College Home

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils fanbase has largely moved beyond an 8-5 campaign last season that saw several outside factors result in the crumbling of the season.

However, there are a small handful of loose ends that have yet to be tied up - including quarterback Sam Leavitt's decision after effectively departing Arizona State following the November 28 regular season finale against Arizona in which he was present for.

Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils have moved on from the fiasco, but following where Leavitt chooses to play has been a focus of many that are fans of the program - the 21 year old quarterback reportedly made his ultimate decision on Monday morning following a domino falling in the form of Dylan Raiola committing to Oregon.

Leavitt Chooses SEC Program as 2026 Destination

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Leavitt is poised to sign with LSU - becoming the first quarterback that Lane Kiffin starts in his new post.

"Sources: Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to sign with LSU. Leavitt’s pick comes after trips to Kentucky, Tennessee and Miami. He led ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has 4,652 career passing yards and 36 touchdowns."

The 2025 season certainly didn't go as planned for Leavitt, as he suffered a foot injury in the September 20 win over Baylor that continued to linger - surgery was the ultimate conclusion of the saga that eventually resulted in entering the transfer portal.

Some believe that Leavitt's departure was based in differences surrounding NIL, while others claim that his move is based in finding what his camp feels is the most suitable landing spot for his NFL aspirations.

Regardless of the ultimate result of the process doesn't explicitly impact the Sun Devils, it will be fascinating to see what Leavitt does in Baton Rogue.

Arizona State QB Room Coming Together

The Sun Devils found what has potential to be their starting player at the quarterback position on January 3 - when Cutter Boley transferred from Kentucky.

Dillingham added to the room several days later, when Michigan transfer Mikey Keene pledged to play in Tempe. Keene will likely receive a chance to compete with Boley for the starting job over spring and fall camp.

Cameron Dyer and incoming freshman Jake Fette can't be forgotten in the fray, either. The pair of former four-star recruits are ready to compete with the more experienced players in the room.

