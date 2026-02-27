Former Arizona State Star Faces Potential NFL Draft Slide

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has long been considered one of the safest bets to be selected on the first day of the NFL draft - with the All-Big 12 selection frequently being tabbed as such for roughly a full year.

Tyson's production, film, and leadership have been all major drawing points as far as backing up the lofty draft stock placements, although some concerns have arose in recent months.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus echoed one major concern earlier in the week, going to the point of stating that Tyson might drop to the second round when everything is said and done.

Tyson's Draft Status Seemingly in Flux

While the consensus opinion has been that Tyson is a surefire first round pick, Sikkema shared a bold opinion that the former has potential to slide down boards come April 24.

"Combine week has long been the big caveat with Tyson's prospect profile. On tape, he is excellent; he showcases big-time plays and fluid change-of-direction athleticism with the requisite route running and explosiveness to be a WR1 in the NFL (66.7% open-target percentage against single coverage over the last two years, 79th percentile).

However, he has an extensive injury history, including a major knee injury three years ago. If he gets the thumbs up from team doctors, expect to see his stock stay in the middle of the first round. If not, he could start to become more of a late first-round or even early second-round option."

The first assertion that the tape and production tells the story of an elite prospect is absolutely true - Tyson's polished route running, ability to manipulate defensive backs, and unheralded consistency as a run blocker point to a well-rounded receiver that will translate to the professional level very early on in his career.

On the flip side, the 21-year old has medical concerns that have raised eyebrows from across the football world. Tyson's collarbone injury at the tail end of the 2024 season can reasonably be argued as a "freak" occurance, but the major knee injury in 2022 and hamstring issue that seems to be lingering simply can't be ignored until his medicals are vetted in Indianapolis.

Ultimately, Sikkema does have a point that Tyson has potential to become the 2026 version of Will Johnson, who reportedly slid to the mid-second round due to unsettling medical reports. However, Tyson's ceiling still likely rests within the top 10 of the draft due to the film and production alone.

