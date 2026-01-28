Former Arizona State Star Labeled Elite NFL Draft Prospect

TEMPE -- The focus at hand for Arizona State Sun Devils football is without a doubt the 2026 regular season, which is over seven months and two distinct practice sessions away from being fully realized.

However, the Sun Devil fanbase will be keeping a close eye on the NFL pre-draft process that former players that are set to partake in moving into the spring.

The top line of focus will be on Jordyn Tyson, who has spent the last two seasons as the top option in the passing game after transferring to ASU in April of 2023.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah slotted Tyson quite high on his big board - as expected - with the Texas native coming in at number 15.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tyson is an explosive receiver with a lot of "wow" plays littered throughout his tape. He is a very fluid mover, and he incorporates a variety of releases and general creativity into his route-running. He has suddenness off the line and out of breaks down the field... After the catch, he has some wiggle to make defenders miss and excellent speed to pull away. Durability was an issue throughout his college career -- that's the only factor keeping him from a higher grade/projection."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Has Tyson's Standing as Prospect Changed?

The injury history that Tyson has built up over the last few years has potential to create pause among certain NFL front offices - as it did with Jeremiah.

Although Tyson is a well-rounded prospect that will draw intrigue from a wide number of NFL franchises, the knee injury, collarbone injury, and hamstring ailment suffered in 2025 will also cause pause. This is reflected in Jeremiah ranking USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate over Tyson at the wide receiver position.

What are Potential Landing Spots for Tyson?

Three of the most common pairings for Tyson are franchises that pick in the top six this April - the Tennessee Titans (4th), New York Giants (5th), and Cleveland Browns (6th) - all three teams are in need of a playmaking injection around potential franchise quarterbacks.

Beyond the sixth pick lies what have potential to be more seamless fits, including the Kansas City Chiefs - who are set to pick ninth. Tyson would quite possibly be a top option in the passing game day-one, and would quite possibly develop a strong rapport with Patrick Mahomes very early on in his career.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .