Former Arizona State Star Officially Announces Future Plans

TEMPE -- Another domino has fallen in the process of potentially sending another Arizona State program great to the NFL.

Former interior offensive lineman Ben Coleman officially announced his intentions to enter his name into the process for the 2026 NFL draft following a months-long recovery from a bicep injury that unfortunately ended his career with the Sun Devils in the October 11 game against Utah.

Coleman took time to give spiritual thanks, as well as his family, former coaches, and teammates - also highlighting his career accomplishments in the process in what was his official statement of declaring for the draft earlier in the week.

Coleman's Career is Inspiring

The interior offensive lineman began his career with former Pac-12 rival Cal, in which he played several seasons for before transferring to Arizona State in 2023.

The standout talent and personality missed his senior season in the same year, but was granted an extra season as a result. The Temecula, California native starred during the 2024 season for a sneaky strong offensive line unit that protected RB Cam Skattebo and QB Sam Leavitt over the course of the season - becoming one of the most integral pieces of the team during that campaign.

There were concerns surrounding how Arizona State would respond to last offseason, as there was a major opening at center - Coleman began the season at that spot and spent the first five games of the season starting at the spot. Coleman finally moved back to his natural spot (left guard) in the Utah game, just for his season (and ASU career) to end uncerimoniously early on in the contest.

Coleman remained a mainstay at Arizona State practices and truly became a lifelong Sun Devil during the recovery process, once again becoming an example of the track record development that OL coach Saga Tuitele has cultivated during his three seasons with the school.

The draft stock for Coleman is uncertain moving forward, although his leadership, steady run blocking on the interior, and high motor should draw in NFL scouts without a doubt.

There is a strong likelihood that the 2026 Sun Devils rebound from the loss of Coleman by potentially starting Makua Pule at center and Wade Helton at guard in what is sure to be a spirited competition - although nothing is set in stone as far as position hierarchy is concerned ahead of the season opener against Morgan State on September 5.

