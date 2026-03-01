Pair of Arizona State Stars Discuss Win Over Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) earned a key win over the Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon in the second-to-last home game of the 2025-26 campaign - continuing to aid in efforts to climb up league standings late in the regular season.

Star guard Moe Odum and forward Santiago Trouet spoke with media in a press conference setting following the victory, discussing persevering through challenges, putting together a strong defensive effort in the final 50 minutes of the game, and much more.

To watch the full press conference, view below.

Follow key aspects of Odum and Trouet's performance in the win below.

Odum Pushed Through Adversity in Winning Performance

The senior point guard paced the Sun Devils in scoring, assists, and three-point field goals made on Saturday - all of which have become customary for the New York native this season.

Head coach Bobby Hurley revealed that Odum battled through a mid-foot sprain in the game after suffering the injury late in the loss to TCU on Tuesday, even suggesting that he pushed the starting guard to sit out and heal up for the Kansas game. Odum pushed through without question and was once again instrumental in Arizona State staying afloat during tasking times.

Now, Odum might face the challenge of his career on Tuesday, when Kansas and star guard Darryn Peterson are welcomed to Tempe in what will be senior night for the former.

Trouet Puts Together Another Strong Performance

The junor forward has pushed through his own share of adversity this season, as he suffered separate ankle sprains in the midst of conference play that he has seemingly pushed through.

The 6'11" transfer out of UC San Diego put another double-double performance together - scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of action. Trouet also blocked three shots and served as a vital anchor alongside Massamba Diop.

Trouet's junior season has ultimately proved to be a success, as the forward has provided improved play finishing, more versatile defense, and the ability to knock down a timely jumper as conference play has gone on. The hope has to be that the Argentine native will decide to return for a senior season in Tempe, but there are at least two more regular season games remaining, as well as at least one game in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City in roughly a week-and-half.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball against Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .