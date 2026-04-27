Future First-Round Picks Are Already on Arizona State's Roster

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils put together a successful three-day NFL draft window over the weekend, as four former members of the program were selected.

The group was headlined by first-round selections Jordyn Tyson (New Orleans Saints) and Max Iheanachor (Pittsburgh Steelers) - both of which are setting the tone for the next generation of Sun Devils that are seeking to be selected early in future years.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI names three of the most likely players on the 2026 roster to be selected in the first round of next year's draft below.

Omarion Miller

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller fits the billing of a first-round NFL prospect in many ways - he possesses requisite size, incredible hands, already owns a versatile route tree, and is a phenomenal blocker when called upon. While the 2027 receiver class is shaping up to be a great one (Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman, etc.), Miller has the ceiling of an All-Big 12 selection and should very much be in play to follow Tyson to the next level.

Miller came to Arizona State for the culture, Hines Ward's coaching, and a better opportunity to win - this will all pay off in the months to come.

Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris is the other superstar receiver who committed to play for Arizona State alongside Miller in January. The former Boston College standout has the makings of an All-Big 12 receiver himself, as he already owns a pro-level frame, moves as fluidly as someone of an average size at the position, and is as strong at high-pointing the ball as anyone at the FBS level.

Expect Harris to place himself in the first-round conversation over the next 12 months.

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bimage has received incredibly high marks from the coaching staff as a whole over his first two seasons with the program, as well as from Keith Abney II, who sang his praises at the Draft Combine in February.

Ashton Stamps absolutely has the potential to become a first-round level prospect himself, but Bimage is younger and has a jump-start in knowledge of Brian Ward's defensive scheme.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bimage has ideal size, speed, and anticipation for an NFL cornerback prospect, while also being in a position to receive an expansive role in his third year with the program.

The moral of the story? Dillingham is building something truly special in Tempe, and the 2026/27 draft classes are just the beginning of the architecture that is going on.