Looking Ahead to 2027 NFL Draft Possibilities for ASU

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at how the 2027 NFL draft class is stacking up for the Sun Devils - which players are positioning themselves to be the next to follow an incredible class that included Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney, and Keyshaun Elliott?

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

ASU on SI names potential Sun Devil prospects in the 2027 draft below.

Cutter Boley

Boley is a bit of an unknown as a draft prospect, as the Kentucky transfer owns prototypical size, exquisite arm talent, and functional mobility. However, he does own marked weaknesses that hold him back a step behind other great prospects at the position in the next class. Boley absolutely has an NFL ceiling, but he might end up being a 2028 prospect.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarion Miller, Reed Harris

Miller is currently being tabbed as a first-round prospect a full year out of next year's draft - and for good reason. The Colorado transfer is one of the most polished all-around players at the WR position at the FBS level heading into the 2026 season.

Harris is considered the "1B" receiver this season for the Sun Devils and plays a completely different style than Miller. There's sure to be heavy interest in both heading into the home stretch of the draft process.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C.J. Fite

Fite was poised to be Arizona State's fifth player to be selected this cycle before opting to return to school for his senior season - the Texas native is set to be in a position to boost his stock over the next seven-plus months as one of the definitive leaders of the team/defense.

Owen Long

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long has done a phenomenal job as the spiritual successor to the NFL-bound Keyshaun Elliott. The Colorado State transfer is incredibly astute, cerebral, and physical - putting everything together that he needed to in order to make a clean transition from the group of five to the Power Four level.

Don't be shocked if the off-ball linebacker makes a real push to be an NFL prospect over the next few months.

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bimage is widely expected to be a spiritual successor to Abney, much as Long is to Elliott. Bimage made major strides in the 2025 season and boasts a physical profile that is sure to catch the attention of many NFL franchises in the future.