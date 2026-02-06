Arizona State Lands Third Commit From 2027 Class Friday

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have once again struck gold on the recruiting trail.

The 2027 recruiting class for the football program is shaping up to be the most robust and significant of the Kenny Dillingham era to this point, and the coaching staff doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Sun Devils had already secured a pair of four-star commits in the upcoming class in California native wide receiver Nico Bland and Texas native quarterback Weston Nielsen - this came prior to the massive weekend of official visits that the program had to close out January.

Friday morning proved to be the first true point of success from the weekend, as WR coach Hines Ward landed a massive pledge from another highly valued prospect.

Arizona State Lands Another Key WR Recruit

Three-star wide receiver prospect Tycen Johnson - who is considered a top 500 player in the class of 2027 - committed to Arizona State on Friday morning.

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource broke down the commitment in more detail.

"BREAKING: WR Tycen Johnson, a top-50 prospect in California’s 2027 class, committed to ASU. He was credited with 36 catches for 629 yards and four TDs as a junior. Good size at 6-3 and 195 pounds, and speed with a 10.85 100m."

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has become the third player to commit as part of the current junior class, and he continues to advance the notion that the Sun Devils are re-establishing the pipeline in the state of California, which was a vital one during the tenures of Dennis Erickson, Todd Graham, and Herm Edwards. Coach Dillingham had previously brought up the idea of attempting to schedule future games in the state as a strategy to further reinforce ASU as a power in the area - as it appears to be wide open at this time, with the programs in the southern part of the state struggling being a driving force.

Johnson Joins Room With Bright Future

Boston College transfer Reed Harris will have at least one - if not two - years of eligibility remaining, while Jaren Hamilton and Derek Eusebio have multiple years remaining as well. The promising redshirt freshman trio of Uriah Neloms, Cory Butler Jr., and Harry Hassmann have all received high marks from the coaching staff.

Bland and Johnson will continue to advance the narrative that Ward is truly building something special in Tempe in this significant role.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .