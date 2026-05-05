Arizona State Cracks Updated Offseason Top 25

TEMPE -- There are 123 days until the Arizona State Sun Devils begin their 2026 season against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium.

While four months still remain until the campaign fully comes into the fold, now is as timely as ever to re-evaluate how the top 25 stacks up in the scope of the FBS level - as well as where Arizona State stands in that fray.

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona State Present in Updated Top 25 Rankings

Rank Team #1 Ohio State Buckeyes #2 Texas Longhorns #3 Oregon Ducks #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish #5 Georgia Bulldogs #6 Miami Hurricanes #7 Ole Miss Rebels #8 Texas A&M Aggies #9 Indiana Hoosiers #10 LSU Tigers #11 Texas Tech Red Raiders #12 Alabama Crimson Tide #13 Michigan Wolverines #14 BYU Cougars #15 USC Trojans #16 Missouri Tigers #17 Washington Huskies #18 Tennessee Volunteers #19 Penn State Nittany Lions #20 Arizona State #21 Utah Utes #22 Houston Cougars #23 Iowa Hawkeyes #24 Louisville Cardinals #25 SMU Mustangs

Why Arizona State Entering Top 25 Is Significant

While many on the outside have discounted the Sun Devils due to uncertainty at quarterback, a challenging Big 12 schedule, and a new-look defense, the team has gone to great lengths to silence many of those concerns over the course of spring.

Arizona State currently stands third in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech and BYU, though the Sun Devils may have the most top-end talent in the entire conference. Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, and Owen Long are among the elite players that Kenny Dillingham has brought in from the outside, while numerous in-house players are prepared to take major steps forward as well.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State may not begin the season ranked in the AP poll, but the stage is still being set for the team to be in that range heading into the season opener - they remain relevant despite numerous challenges.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stage Is Being Set for ASU's Challenging Season

Arizona State is currently slated to take on three teams ranked in Arizona State on SI's top 25 - all of which are on the road.

ASU linebacker Martell Hughes (18) warms up during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State takes on eighth-ranked Texas A&M in College Station on September 12, which has the potential to be a major test for possible starter Cutter Boley , who made the jump from the SEC to the Big 12 in January.

The Sun Devils then take on a pair of budding rivals in the league two weeks apart from one another. Arizona State battles 2025 conference champion Texas Tech for the third straight season on October 17, in what is set to be another battle of heavyweights that are seeking to assert dominance in the league.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU finishes up the projected games against ranked teams by traveling to Provo for the first time since October 31 to square off against the defending league runner-up, the Cougars, who return a star quarterback and a longtime coach. Momentum is building in Tempe.