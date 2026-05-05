Arizona State Cracks Updated Offseason Top 25
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TEMPE -- There are 123 days until the Arizona State Sun Devils begin their 2026 season against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium.
While four months still remain until the campaign fully comes into the fold, now is as timely as ever to re-evaluate how the top 25 stacks up in the scope of the FBS level - as well as where Arizona State stands in that fray.
Arizona State Present in Updated Top 25 Rankings
Rank
Team
#1
Ohio State Buckeyes
#2
Texas Longhorns
#3
Oregon Ducks
#4
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
#5
Georgia Bulldogs
#6
Miami Hurricanes
#7
Ole Miss Rebels
#8
Texas A&M Aggies
#9
Indiana Hoosiers
#10
LSU Tigers
#11
Texas Tech Red Raiders
#12
Alabama Crimson Tide
#13
Michigan Wolverines
#14
BYU Cougars
#15
USC Trojans
#16
Missouri Tigers
#17
Washington Huskies
#18
Tennessee Volunteers
#19
Penn State Nittany Lions
#20
Arizona State
#21
Utah Utes
#22
Houston Cougars
#23
Iowa Hawkeyes
#24
Louisville Cardinals
#25
SMU Mustangs
Why Arizona State Entering Top 25 Is Significant
While many on the outside have discounted the Sun Devils due to uncertainty at quarterback, a challenging Big 12 schedule, and a new-look defense, the team has gone to great lengths to silence many of those concerns over the course of spring.
Arizona State currently stands third in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech and BYU, though the Sun Devils may have the most top-end talent in the entire conference. Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, and Owen Long are among the elite players that Kenny Dillingham has brought in from the outside, while numerous in-house players are prepared to take major steps forward as well.
Arizona State may not begin the season ranked in the AP poll, but the stage is still being set for the team to be in that range heading into the season opener - they remain relevant despite numerous challenges.
Stage Is Being Set for ASU's Challenging Season
Arizona State is currently slated to take on three teams ranked in Arizona State on SI's top 25 - all of which are on the road.
Arizona State takes on eighth-ranked Texas A&M in College Station on September 12, which has the potential to be a major test for possible starter Cutter Boley, who made the jump from the SEC to the Big 12 in January.
The Sun Devils then take on a pair of budding rivals in the league two weeks apart from one another. Arizona State battles 2025 conference champion Texas Tech for the third straight season on October 17, in what is set to be another battle of heavyweights that are seeking to assert dominance in the league.
ASU finishes up the projected games against ranked teams by traveling to Provo for the first time since October 31 to square off against the defending league runner-up, the Cougars, who return a star quarterback and a longtime coach. Momentum is building in Tempe.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.