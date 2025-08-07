Arizona State Offers Two Rising Women's Basketball Prospects
The Arizona State Sun Devils have offered many different prospects recently, including many different sports. They have offered players on the football field who are high-level players, such as players who will be difference makers wherever they attend at the college level, regardless of their classification.
They have also offered some basketball players for both men's and women's basketball, which both programs have hopes to be among the best in their respective leagues as they want to dominate on gamedays, but it depends on how well they can recruit. The best of the best recruit well day in and day out.
Especially women's basketball, as teams like South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, and LSU recruit well, which makes them among the best teams in the nation. Arizona State had one of the worst seasons in the Big 12 last season and is hopeful for a turnaround, as they have recently offered multiple women's prospects.
One of the players that they offered is in the 2026 recruiting class. That player is Annsley Trivette. Trivette is an exceptional athlete. Trivette is from the state of Virginia and is one of their top athletes in the state. She is a 6-foot-2 power forward and has many different offers, including the Arizona State Sun Devils. She has also picked up offers from schools like Georgetown.
Another player that they offered is from the 2030 recruiting class, and she is an electric point guard. She is an exceptional athlete and is one of the best players in the nation, especially in her class. That player is Jordin Lee. Lee is a very talented player with plenty of skills. She is 5-foot-7 and is expected to gain some more offers along the way. She will likely finish as one of the top players in her recruiting class.
The Arizona State Sun Devils will continue to offer players in future classes. This is what will make them one of the better schools down the line, as long as they can land the better players. This will take some work, but the Sun Devils aren't scared to put in work in any sport. If the Women's Basketball teams can put in the work like Kenny Dillingham and the football program, then they will be just fine along the recruiting trail.
More offers are expected to come soon.
