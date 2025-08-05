EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Ngokwere Talks Arizona State Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting a plethora of different recruits at many different levels of high school football. One of the players that has done a great job so far when it comes to being recruited heavily is Jasper Ngokwere.
Ngokwere is a very talented prospect who plays on the offensive line. He is an offensive tackle prospect from the state of Texas. He plays high school football at Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas. Ngokwere is one of the better players in the class, as he is ranked as the 429th best player in the country, the 52nd best player in the state, and the 30th best offensive tackle.
Ngokwere holds many offers, including one from Arizona State, which he discussed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in a recent article covering his recruitment.
"I’m really liking the connection I’m having with the coaches at Arizona State, and they seem like a really good program," the talented prospect confirmed when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented prospect is hopeful that he can continue hearing from one of the main coaches that has been recruiting him due to his position at the high school football level.
"I’m hoping to hear more from Coach Tuitele more and build more of a connection."
Will the high school offensive lineman take a visit to Arizona State, or is he likely going to avoid visiting? He detailed his visit thoughts when it comes to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"I’m hoping to visit Arizona State sometime next year but I’m not sure yet."
The talented prospect has been getting a lot of love from many schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils who he has spoken highly of thus far in the article.
"I’ve been getting a lot of love from schools, but most schools I can name are Florida State, K-State, Arizona State, LSU, SMU, and Nebraska."
The talented prospect is looking forward to what is next in his recruitment, as he provided the latest.
"I’m hoping to stay healthy next season and have a very amazing season since I was hurt last year and don't have that much Hudl film currently. But I’m hoping to narrow my top schools sometime after the football season next year and go on from there."
