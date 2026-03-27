Arizona State Heads Into Massive Weekend for Tournament Projections

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (19-6, 4-2 Big 12) are heading into a weekend series at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers in great shape, as the two teams are the only ranked programs in the Big 12.

The Sun Devils moved to 15-1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium this season with wins over both UNLV and New Mexico State, but the matchup with West Virginia ultimately looms larger than any other series the remainder of the regular season.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the onset of the series came Baseball America's initial tournament projection, which currently has Arizona State as the no. 17 seed nationally - which translates to the two-seed in former Pac-12 foe USC's region.

The Sun Devils look to be on the doorstep of hosting a regional at the moment - ASU on SI takes a look at what has taken the team to this point, and on what lies ahead below.

Pair of Local Stars Behind Arizona State's Surge

Arizona State's lineup has been dominant for most of the season, but one player currently stands above the rest.

Queen Creek native Landon Hairston is currently posting a 1.460 OPS, has hit 11 home runs, and has stolen seven bases - all without mentioning the glove that he provides to the ASU defense. Hairston has truly been a dominant, well-rounded hitter that has catalyzed the offense into a true force to be reckoned with yet again.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes the field before their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitcher Cole Carlon (Tempe) made the challenging transition from relief pitcher into full-time starter, and has largely excelled. The top-line pitcher has struggled in a couple of outings, but has posted a 1.10 WHIP (walks and hits per inning), and posts an ERA of just over 3.00. While others such as Cole Linder and Alex Overbay have experienced struggles, Carlon has largely overcome those to be the leader os a pitching unit that has at least improved relative to the 2025 output.

What Lies Ahead for ASU in Regular Season

Roughly eight weeks remain for the Sun Devils in the regular season - they are set to take on Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF, Baylor, BYU, Arizona, and Utah in extension to taking on the Mountaineers this weekend.

In non-conference play, the Sun Devils will face San Diego State, Grand Canyon (twice, rematch), UNLV (in a rematch), Missouri and New Mexico State (in a rematch) in games that are set to be tune-ups for the Big 12 tournament.