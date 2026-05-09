Why Arizona State Has Potential To Reach College World Series

TEMPE -- Arizona State baseball has brought pride to Tempe for multiple decades, as the program is now considered a full-fledged "blue blood" with five national titles and the production of elite talents such as Barry Bonds.

The Sun Devils have unfortunately fallen short of expectations since 2010, including a disappointing end to their 2025 season. Those struggles seemed to be a loop at one point this season, but the team has bounced back incredibly, and there are few doubts that they will be an NCAA Tournament team.

ASU baseball head coach, Willie Bloomquist, talks about Thaddeus Earle and his contributions to the team on Nov. 13, 2023. | Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State is viewed by some as more than just a tournament squad, as Baseball America labeled the Sun Devils as one of their picks to reach the College World Series in June, joining Big 12 compatriot Kansas in the projected eight-team field. Willie Bloomquist has done a commendable job in righting the ship over the last two seasons, and ASU's ceiling is fully in frame now.

Arizona State outfielder Landon Hairston (3) comes in to the dugout between innings during a game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, on May 8, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Heads Into Final Home Stretch in Ideal Shape

Arizona State's final home series of the season is set for this weekend against Oklahoma State, with the team ranked 40th in RPI and largely projected as a two-seed in the regionals, meaning they wouldn't host but wouldn't be in danger of being a bubble culprit.

Series wins against Oklahoma State and Houston (road) would likely secure a top-3 seed in the Big 12 tournament and confirm they are not on the bubble.

ASU Sun Devil infielder Landon Hairston (3) stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bloomquist's team still has a bit of work to do, but they are in a stronger position now than 12 months ago.

ASU head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist talks about the upcoming season during media availability at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Jan. 28, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's High-End Talent Driving Lofty Ceiling

The Sun Devils are headlined by four of the very best players in the Big 12 (or even the nation), each driving hopes of a CWS appearance within reach.

Landon Hairston is fully entrenched in the conversation of being the best player in all of college baseball during the 2026 season, as he is positioned to own a historically significant statistical output for a storied program. Dean Toigo is the second elite outfielder, as his powerful bat has come through several times in the recent stretch. Nu'u Contrades is widely considered the best second baseman in the Big 12 as well, completing an incredible lineup that drives an elite offense.

Arizona State infielder Nu'u Contrades (6) drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitcher Cole Carlon wraps everything up, as the Arizona native has made a seamless transition from bullpen arm to ace starter - he has the ability to lead an improved rotation that has enough juice to carry the Sun Devils back to Omaha.