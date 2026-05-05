Arizona State Baseball Rises in Top 25 Rankings

TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils baseball has experienced a turbulent fifth season under head coach Willie Bloomquist.

There was a point roughly three weeks ago when Bloomquist's job security was a real concern after the reeling Sun Devils came dangerously close to falling into the tournament bubble.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Now, the Sun Devils are in an optimal position once again, sitting at 33-15 and in a prime spot to compete for the Big 12 Tournament crown in roughly three weeks. Arizona State on SI examines the impact of the recent output below.

ASU baseball head coach, Willie Bloomquist, talks about Thaddeus Earle and his contributions to the team on Nov. 13, 2023. | Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State Rises in Top 25 Rankings

The Sun Devils' 33-15 mark with just seven games remaining in the season has slotted them at No. 16 in the most recent Top 25, up nine spots from two weeks ago. The Sun Devils trail only Kansas (No. 7) and West Virginia (No. 15) in the conference and are once again within striking distance of hosting a regional in the tournament.

The Sun Devil offense has been carried by a historic season from Landon Hairston much of the way, but others have come around in a profound manner as of late. Nuu Contrades has been on an unbelievable tear throughout the five-series win streak in Big 12 play, while Dean Toigo is second on the team with 16 home runs heading into the final stretch of the year.

Arizona State's Near Future Outlook Still Unclear

Arizona State closes the regular season with a home series against Oklahoma State, before playing Grand Canyon on the road for the final time in 2026. The Sun Devils are slated to close out the regular season with a road series against Houston next week.

They are then set to receive something of a home-field advantage in Surprise, Ariz., for the Big 12 tournament - one in which they are likely to be a top-three seed. The team's performance in the conference tournament may determine whether they host a regional.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes a base on a walk during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the Sun Devils have the top-end talent in the lineup and an ace that they can lean on over the next month. The coaching has drastically improved as well in compliment of the rise in play from the rest of the team.

The 16th-ranked Sun Devils ulitmately remain in the hunt to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2010.