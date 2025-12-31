Highlighting Arizona State Seniors Who Won't Play in Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- The 2025 calendar year began with a triumphant loss to the Texas Longhorns that made a statement to the rest of the country.

Later today, 2025 ends with a rematch of the 2014 Sun Bowl against the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils - a game in which the Sun Devils are seeking to win to ensure they secure 20 wins over the last two seasons.

While seniors such as Justin Wodtly, Jordan Crook, and Myles "Ghost" Rowser will suit up for the game, it is expected that several others played their final game for the school in the loss to Arizona on November 28.

Arizona State on SI highlights a quartet of seniors that were vital to the revitalization of the program over the last three seasons below.

Max Iheanachor (32 Games)

Iheanachor committed to play for Arizona State as part of the 2023 class - the L.A. product was ranked as the 11th best player out of JUCO play.

The right tackle appeared in six games (five starts) in 2023 before starting in all 14 games in 2024 and all 12 regular season games this season.

Iheanachor has been a pillar of consistency during his time with the program, and is now seeking to make his NFL dream a reality come April.

Keyshaun Elliott (25 Games)

Elliott transferred to Arizona State after an incredibly successful 2023 season at New Mexico State - he only missed one game across his two seasons in Tempe prior to declaring for the draft earlier this month.

It is a bit of a surprise to see Elliott opting to not participate, but he has given everything to the program and no one should fault the senior for focusing on an NFL future.

Chamon Metayer (26 Games)

Metayer had an exceptional two-year run in Tempe after beginning his career at Cincinnati - earning All-Big 12 second team honors in 2024 while expanding upon the great season he had in many ways this season.

The NFL prospects are real for Metayer, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is fairly high on him in the upcoming draft.

Xavion Alford (16 Games)

The ending to Alford's career (back injury) is one of the more heartbreaking developments that Arizona State has endured over the last two seasons.

The star safety, leader of the defense, and 2024 All-Big 12 selection is now off to the NFL after forgoing his last season of college eligibility.

