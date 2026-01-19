Arizona State Holds Visit With Blue Chip Recruit Over Weekend

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is now fully moving on from a semi-successful 2025 season, as the program has secured one of the best transfer portal classes in the nation, as well as seeing the coaching staff making a concerted effort to recruit prized class of 2027 prospects.

Arizona State has already gained a commit from two four-star recruits in that class, as top-100 receiver Nico Bland out of California, and a top-15 quarterback in Texas native Weston Nielsen have already pledged to play in Tempe.

The two commits point toward what has potential to end up being the best class during the Kenny Dillingham era - with the potential to finally break through in terms of recruiting in-state as well.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elite 2027 Recruit Receives Home Visit From ASU Assistant

Local offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand (Basha HS) is considered the top player in the state in the upcoming class, according to 247 Sports.

Hildebrand's 6'5.5" frame and contributions to what is becoming a powerhouse football program has caught the attention of several power-four college programs over the last two seasons - including Arizona State.

The local prodigy named Arizona State as part of his final 10 on January 1, as they joined Big 10, ACC, and SEC competition, as well as Big 12 foe Utah - Hildebrand took the process to the next level on Friday when offensive line coach Saga Tuitele met with the junior for an in-home visit.

Thank you @CoachTuitele for the home visit. Had such a wonderful time spending time getting to know you more and learning more about @ASUFootball and the exciting things happening at @ASU. #ForksUp @bashagridiron @bashafootball @CoachTKelly1 @CoachBabcock_ pic.twitter.com/2RhsEaZWCi — Jake Hildebrand (@JakeH_2027) January 17, 2026

Recent months have pointed to Arizona State having a great chance to land the blue-chip prospect, and the process is sure to pick up in the 2026 season with official visits.

Will Dillingham's Strategy Pay Off?

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham took an unconventional approach to recruiting in-state prodigies last summer by offering six select players "golden tickets" - a gesture to make it known that the said recruits are of absolute top interest of the Arizona State program.

QB Kael Snyder

RB Noah Roberts

WR Zerek Sidney

WR Jai Jones

Hildebrand

OL Ben Lowther

Hildebrand and Roberts are teammates - there's a chance that the duo decide to play alongside each other under coaching that has consistently proven to be incredible when it comes to player development. As for the others, it appears as if Arizona State will at least have a fighting chance to keep them in-state as well, though securing Hildebrand against competition such as Indiana and Texas A&M would be monumental for the program.

