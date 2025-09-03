Arizona State Hosted Coveted 4-Star Hooper
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been recruiting heavily and in many different sports, as this is something that they have been able to show success and as they aren't just a football program, they can be so much more than that and have shown that, as they are very talented when it comes to recruiting the Basketball scene.
Although it is safe to say that the football scene is their bread and butter as of recent, especially considering they made the college football playoffs and were one of the better teams in the playoffs, despite having an early exit due to the team that they had the play being the Texas Longhorns, who are among the best teams as well
In the football scene, they had the chance to kick off their 2025 football season as they kick their season off in a great way, walking away with a victory over Northern Arizona, which was a huge win for the Sun Devils, who had hopes of being able to dominate that game and that is exactly what they did when it comes to their contest.
The Sun Devils had a huge victory in this one, which helped kickstart what could be another college football playoff run, as they have the chance to be so much better than they were last season after a great performance by multiple different players, including who could be the Biletnikoff winner, Jordyn Tyson.
This game was a huge victory for them on the field, but they also took a massive win off the field as they were able to host multiple different recruits, including a player who officially visited the program as they had an official visit when it comes to the Basketball scene as they have primarily wrapped up their official visits in the football scene, which is something that you can expect for many different programs not just the Arizona State Sun Devils as this class has turned around very quickly as a large majority of the committed players are likely set to stay committed, and there aren't many uncommitted players that are worth talking about at the level of Arizona State.
Lincoln Williams was the player who officially visited. Williams is a four-star prospect from Kankakee, Illinois, as he attends Kankakee High School.
The Sun Devils are pushing for him heavily as they have hopes that he will commit to this program; however, nothing is for certain, and they will continue to do their job when it comes to looking for other prospects. Although if they were able to land his commitment, that would be one huge commitment for them to land, as he has surfaced as their top prospect in the 2026 basketball recruiting class thus far, even though it's a bit early, he still has the chance to be what could be the next NBA star.
